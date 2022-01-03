How will Zuckerberg’s metaplan affect its 2022 advantage over social media?





Few people were surprised when Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to change Facebook’s name to Meta in October 2021.

After all, the Metaverse is a major focus for companies wishing to take advantage of the increased time spent online on the second screen and join the alternative universe.

Meta has already begun to spin off Facebook Reality Labs as its own business segment and sees the metaverse, where people interact virtually, as one of the big bets of the future.

The term “Metaverse” comes from the 1992 science fiction novel “Snow Crash” by Neil Stephenson as a portmanteau of “meta” and “universe.”

The metaverse is a virtual world that can be accessed online using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) tools.

Users in this simulated 3D environment interact with avatars, similar to how humans interact, using their own virtual version called avatars.

They can interact in the same way that social media platforms chat and meet friends, play games with them, and explore new worlds.

Metaverse has the opportunity to chat and interact online using his digital version in a virtual world, and to play role-playing games as if they really existed in this digitally created world. Offers.

The concept of interacting in a virtual world is not new. In 2003, the Second Life platform allowed us to create avatars, build and trade real estate and businesses, and interact with other avatars online.

Users can connect via internet connection and VR headset and have face-to-face conversations with other users.

Facebook has embarked on the concept of the Metaverse and launched Facebook Horizon in late 2019. Renamed to Horizontal Worlds in October 2021.

We also announced the Holiday Workrooms in August 2021 to enable online work and collaboration. We are building social interaction and VR apps for the workplace, enabling users to interact with the real world using augmented reality.

Facebook promises to collaborate with other platforms that enable the Metaverse.

However, Meta does not completely control the Metaverse. Other platforms have been promoting the Metaverse as a way to interact for some time.

Seven out of ten respondents to a recent survey reported that they weren’t interested in Meta’s virtual reality project, but companies are developing platforms that users can participate in.

The augmented reality app Spotland recently announced that users can own Digital Land in their own Metaverse and make money from advertising on this Digital Land.

And crypto-based blockchain games that use technology to bridge to other blockchains can be a big enabler of the Metaverse.

Since gamers adopted blockchain, virtual world technology has provided players with the opportunity to interact in the Metaverse.

DappRadar has launched a token in the dapp store that allows users to interact online using the RADAR token. They contribute to the best dapp to include in the dapp store and receive Ethereum cryptocurrency tokens by finding it.

The IMVU VCORE ERC-20 Ethereum Token will be available to non-US and non-Canada users in 2022, allowing users of avatar-based social platforms to influence the “future of the Metaverse”. ..

Aexlab launched the first NFT series in 2021 with the aim of “flagging” the blockchain ecosystem that introduces blockchain-based NFT digital assets.

Users are flocking to these blockchain-based games. The BSV blockchain-based crypto battle has more than 40,000 users per day, and as of the end of December 2021, the blockchain has more than 1GB of data stored.

Zuckerberg believes that the Metaverse is the “next chapter of the Internet,” and Meta has promised to invest $ 150 million to learn more about the Metaverse.

But technology partners also need to step up. As the world of the Metaverse evolves, we naturally move towards these new social environments, but technology is not yet fully prepared to realize our vision.

Eye, hand, and tactile tracking should be seamless and accurate. The visual “congestion and regulation conflict”, or VAC, makes it difficult to use the technology all day long.

Fortunately, Meta’s HalfDome headset and DeepFocus rendering technology can help in some way to address this visual issue.

In October 2021, Ego4D features a dataset of 2,792 hours of first-person video and neural network benchmark tests, facilitating the development of AI savvy about what it’s like to move through a virtual world from a first-person perspective. I hope you do. ..

To make AI reliable, we need to make it indistinguishable from humans. We also need to improve hardware components such as sensors, audio, and display technology. You also need to improve the power of your processor and graphics, and the speed of your internet bandwidth.

That’s a big question. But Meta is bullish on that goal.

However, this super-concatenated metaverse has some drawbacks, ultimately it’s all about who controls the data. This could be the reason why Meta is so enthusiastic about using that version of the Metaverse for all of us.

Dr. David Reid, a professor of AI and spatial computing at Liverpool Hope University, said:

Anyone who controls it can basically control your entire reality.

Many current MR (Mixed Reality) prototype systems have face, eye, body, and hand tracking technologies. Most have sophisticated cameras.

Some even incorporate EEG technology to pick up EEG patterns. In other words, everything you say, manipulate, see, or even think can be monitored by MR.

The data generated by this is enormous and extremely valuable.

“If you compare the amount of data a company can currently collect on the World Wide Web with the data it can collect in the Metaverse, you can’t compare it,” he adds.

Meta is playing a long game here. We are not planning a quick win in the next 6 months.

We spend time building technology components and developing hardware that gradually extends existing Metaverse products.

And over time, we slowly begin to use parts of the Metaverse in our daily lives.

Before 2025, anyone with a Facebook account would at least be working on that metaverse. And Meta has a whole new set of behavioral data to use.

