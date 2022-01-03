The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is a 621 mile luxury hypermylar.





The front end may not look like any other Mercedes-Benz car on the road today, but as the automaker’s design language evolves, we see some of this form reappearing in other cars. Will be.

Mercedes-Benz This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

In the weeks before the Mercedes Vision EQXX concept for the CES 2022 was announced, I interviewed Mercedes-Benz chief Ora Clenius about the concept car. In one word, he summarized the entire mantra of this new research vehicle. “In the age of electricity, new currencies are efficient.” That thought prompted me to build this car in just 18 months, and the results are very impressive.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQ XX research car on Monday. This is a front-line, efficient, high-end electric vehicle rebuilt from scratch. Thanks to a wide variety of technologies, many are aimed at series production vehicles in the not too distant future, and this rolling R & D lab can travel over 1,000 km (621.3 miles) on a single charge. ..

Engineers could also drive a 200kWh worth of battery into the car to reach that number, but that wasn’t exactly allowed. “You can drive 1,000km on a single battery charge, but you are not allowed to put a monster battery in the car and it must resemble a real car that can carry four people. It will be a series car. “Potential technology”.

In just a year and a half, the challenge to the R & D department was set, and EQXX moved from sketching to a real driveable concept. In the near future, automakers will put the money in their mouths and attempt a 621-mile trip across Europe on a single charge. What are the benefits of this exercise if this has no real impact?

Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX is ready for a full-fledged road trip See all photos Impressive aerodynamics

The form does not follow the function here. Instead, the VisionEQXX form defines its functionality. Efficient slicing of air will dramatically increase the range of electric vehicles. Therefore, the drag coefficient of automobiles will become more and more important in the future. According to the car manufacturer’s own measurements, Vision EQ XX offers a very impressive drag coefficient of only 0.17.

It’s no wonder Mercedes has a low drag coefficient, as the EQS electric luxury sedan is also a very slippery beast with a rating of 0.20. But drag is only part of the equation and cannot continue to be low forever. “When it goes down to 0.18, it’s very difficult to reduce that number,” Klenius said. “To stay below 0.20, you are facing some natural boundaries.”

That’s why EQXX is packed with such dramatic silhouettes, especially in the rear, where eddy can cause all sorts of discomfort. I haven’t seen that much dedicated tail since the Volkswagen XL1 relied on the same aerotric to achieve impressive numbers at the time. EQXX takes this a step further with its retractable rear diffuser. This is included to prevent the car from becoming unnecessarily narrow or long.

This tail is magnificent.

Mercedes-Benz

But narrowness also plays a role in EQXX. The rear truck is 50 millimeters (almost 2 inches) narrower than the front. Like all, it requires trade-offs, and in this case it is vehicle dynamics. “From an aero perspective, it’s better to have a narrow truck,” Klenius said. “But from a performance standpoint, it’s better to have a wider rear track, so I don’t think it’s going to be the new standard, but it’s a source of thought.”

Tires are also important because the friction between the rubber and the road is yet another place where efficiency can be lost. As a result, many efficient cars are found today with tires specially made to reduce rolling resistance. Again, there are performance trade-offs in the name of effectiveness. Here, Mercedes worked with Bridgestone to develop a 20-inch tire that wraps EQXX’s forged magnesium wheels.

It’s worth noting that, like many other concept cars, EQXX shows us what comes from the design department. In its press release, Mercedes states that headlights and front bumpers give us good ideas about where the company’s front-end design language goes next.

Oh, did you think hyperscreens are all screens? No.

Living interior with Mercedes Benz hyperscreen

The exterior of Vision EQ XX is all about aerodynamic efficiency, but the inside is all about materials science efficiency.

There are many materials here that are either nature-dependent or environmentally friendly. Door pulls are made of vegan silk-like fabrics. Some seat cushions are wrapped in what is called Mylo, an alternative to vegan leather made from mycelium. Another leather alternative is made from cactus fiber. The carpet is made of pure bamboo fiber and feels both fantasy and growth in nature. The floor and door trim parts rely on recycled PET bottles, while the microfiber material above the beltline depends on the same material. Finally, what is called UBQ material made from landfill waste is also used inside.

The materials and styles are certainly impressive, but we have to talk about screens. Kllenius didn’t have a name, but I call it a hyper hyperscreen.

The production EQS dashboard can be equipped with several screens underneath the combined glass to create the impression of a dashboard-sized display, but Vision EQ XX draws that technology to the inevitable conclusions. increase. From A-pillar to A-pillar 47.5 inches, 8K resolution Hyper Hyperscreen is a truly seamless display that fills the front half of the car. Mercedes has worked with NAVIS Automotive Systems to create a navigation system that provides real-time 3D navigation. In addition, the next-generation car maker’s “Hey, Mercedes” digital assistant has been tuned to sound more natural.

Vision EQXX also applies the idea of ​​increasing the efficiency of audio systems. Many high-end setups simply throw more speakers into the car, which can consume electrons unnecessarily. To remedy this, engineers reduced the number of speakers and placed them near each occupant’s seat.

Even with the tapered roofline, there is plenty of space in the EQXX for four people.

Mercedes-Benz efficiency through engineering

You’re probably used to seeing new electric cars packed with incredible horsepower and torque numbers, but as you’ve guessed, it doesn’t exactly match Vision EQ XX. Instead, the electric motor of this concept produces only 201 horsepower. This is because increasing speed will only slow down the car in the long run.

To incorporate efficiency into EQXX as much as possible, Mercedes turned to the Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrain Division in the United Kingdom. These are the same galactic brains that are responsible for getting the F1 car to the minimum and maximum use, and are the perfect skill set to have in-house.

After a lot of effort, Mercedes engineers created a brand new battery pack for the EQXX. It provides less than 100kWh rechargeable storage. By changing the composition of the battery anode, the company has improved the energy density of the battery and realized a clean sheet design that prioritizes cell space and weight reduction. Many of the electronic components needed to run an EV have been placed elsewhere to further increase their density. The battery’s 900 volt architecture packs even more power than is available in the most attractive EV powertrains currently available.

Engineering is also not limited to powertrains. The battery cooling plate is located under the battery and utilizes the air flowing under the body of the EQXX. The active system of valves and pumps was built to maintain optimum temperature without the need for large amounts of energy to do so. Active shutters can redirect air as needed to provide additional cooling and close as needed to further expand the overall range. Shutters are not terribly inefficient-according to Mercedes, they only add 0.007 to the drag coefficient when opened.

Every curve has a purpose in EQXX.

Mercedes-Benz

Roof-mounted solar cells have not yet had a dramatic impact on modern vehicle efficiency on some of the models that offer them, but Vision EQ XX still uses them. After all, the sun is just sitting in the sky, so you can use it as well. The 117 solar cells at the top of the EQXX help power the car’s auxiliary system. Automakers say they can add up to 15 miles on long-distance trips. For example, a Phoenix driver may get more from this system than a Boston driver, but it will still help. And as Mercedes is working on solar technology with German scientists, this is likely to be seen more in the future.

And there are some parts that you can’t even see. The rear floor of the EQXX is made of a single aluminum casting. In fact, this is the largest aluminum construction casting manufactured by Mercedes-Benz. Ironically, the bulky BIONEQXX name (don’t ask me) one-part casting is the result of four months of manufacturing R & D and remains lightweight enough to avoid compromising efficiency. While providing adequate rigidity for collision protection. Part of that weight reduction comes from engineers who mimic the biological structures found in nature, and structural support is only visible when absolutely necessary. UBQ’s recycled landfill materials were used to fill the gaps in the aluminum, reduce weight and keep water out.

See you again

The Mercedes Vision EQXX is not a concept car in the sense that it is filled with fantastic technology that remains awkward or expensive to use in mass-produced passenger cars. This is what the company calls a research car, similar to the 2015 F015 concept, with an emphasis on emphasizing future technologies as well as future use.

“Battery technology is the next generation and will be used almost one-to-one in mass-produced vehicles in 2024,” says Kllenius. “And the same applies to the drivetrain, and many others in the vehicle.” Therefore, the Vision EQ XX is not only remarkable because it is impressive, but what you see here is the next electricity. It should not be counted as it can be very helpful in significantly increasing the range of a car.

