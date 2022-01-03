LOral announces consumer and salon hair color innovation ahead of CES





The L’Oréal Group has announced the latest beauty innovations. This will reinvent the entire hair color category. Cosmetology brands are for Colorsonic, a lightweight handheld device that mixes hair color using an innovative, undisturbed process and evenly applies it for consumers to use at home, and for salon stylists who use virtual. Announced Coloright, an AI-connected hair coloring system from. An algorithm that leads to on-demand customized hair color with try-on to project the desired shade and the possibility of over 1,500 custom shades.

L’Oréal has been involved in CES for many years. “Our century of deep hair coloring experience and leadership has allowed our researchers, data scientists and technical engineers to completely rethink and reinvent both hair coloring experiences. Vibrant hair coloring results, and the most personalized and advanced experience in a hair salon to achieve the desired hair coloring results anywhere in the world for Coloright hair stylists. With the leadership of Loreal’s Beauty Tech, technology and science We can push the boundaries and dramatically improve our more personalized, inclusive and sustainable beauty experience, “said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO of Research, Innovation and Technology. Colorsonic uses a custom mixer mechanism to combine the exact amount of developer and formulation to create hair color. The device then distributes the appropriate dose and applies it to the hair through the bristles’ vibrating nozzles as the bristles move in a zigzag pattern and are evenly distributed over the hair. Consumers can choose from 40 shades of hair color on the Colorsonic website, and ammonia-free hair color kits are shipped directly to the home. Color cartridges are loaded onto the device for on-demand color mixing. The brush device has a vibrating nozzle to cover the hair quickly and effectively. Attachments are also attached to those with long hair (more than shoulder length). The cartridge system allows Colorsonic to store the remaining colors for touch-up and gray coverage. “After years of research and development, we are excited to announce technology that will modernize the experience of millions of people around the world who color their hair at home and in the salon ahead of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.” , Said Guive Balooch, Global Research Head. L’Oreal’s innovation tech incubator. “We aim to leverage science and technology to solve consumers’ long-standing problems. Colorsonic is a great example of the power to innovate consumers by innovating with them.” L. ‘Oréal plans to launch Colorsonic to US consumers from early 2023. Coloright for Salons is an AI-connected hair coloring system for salon stylists who create customized hair colors on demand. This machine analyzes the client’s hair and measures factors that affect the color effect, such as hair color, gray proportion, length, density, and a dispenser containing dry beads consisting of a hair dye. Base cream cartridge, developer, diluter. Together, these dispensed components create a personalized hair color recipe. The machine dispenses all the components of the formula, and in total Coloright can offer over 1,500 custom possibilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.happi.com/contents/view_breaking-news/2022-01-03/loreal-unveils-consumer-and-salon-haircolor-tech-innovation-ahead-of-ces/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos