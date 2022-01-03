This iPhone hack makes editing text on your phone very easy





It’s easy to unlock this hidden trackpad.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The iPhone ($ 346 on Amazon) is very popular, mainly thanks to features like FaceTime and Siri, but the joy of using Apple’s devices.

Normally, when writing a long text message or email, use your finger to move the cursor back to any area of ​​the text you want to edit. When you do this, you will always see a magnifying bubble under your fingertips to magnify the text and make it easier to navigate.

Get the CNET HowTo Newsletter

Receive expert tips on using phones, computers, smart home gear and more. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

However, if you find it difficult to move the cursor accurately with your finger, iOS has another option. This guide will introduce you to the hidden trackpad inside your keyboard. This makes it easy to move the cursor and edit text on your iPhone.

How to unlock the hidden trackpad on your iPhone

Here’s how to find your iPhone trackpad:

1. At the place where you wrote the block of text, start the keyboard and press the space bar with your finger until the keyboard is blank.

You should feel some tactile feedback and see the cursor zoom in for 1 second. This means that you can now use your keyboard as a trackpad.

2. Hold down your finger and move your finger across the keyboard to move the cursor, just as you would with a Mac trackpad.

3. To place the cursor, simply lift your finger off the screen. You can then use other keys, such as delete, to edit the text. If you want to move the cursor again, press the spacebar with your finger to show the hidden trackpad.

Check out the video below to see how the hidden features work.

If you’re interested in other iPhone tips and tricks, all iPhone users should know these iOS 15 hidden features and unlock this hidden iPhone feature to quickly identify songs. Check the method. And if you have an Apple computer, here are seven of the best hidden features for your Mac.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/this-iphone-hack-makes-editing-text-on-your-phone-so-much-easier/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos