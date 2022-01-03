Only a few days to get the best adventure game trilogy for free





Every week, anyone with a free Epic Games Store can claim at least one new free video game, but the latest deal includes the entire trilogy, which happens to be the best ever. Is one of the restarts. All three Square Enixs Tomb Raider games are now billed free of charge and permanently owned until 11:00 am on January 6th. Even if you’re completely unfamiliar with Tomb Raider, the trilogy represents some of the best action-adventure experiences you can have.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics released Tomb Raider in 2013. This is a visionary restart of the classic franchise, introducing a new version of Lara Croft to the world. Rebooting, acting as a sort of origin story for Lara Croft, evolves franchise design by introducing more grounded stories, unique survival elements, and updated combat. Although there aren’t many tomb raids, the 2013 game balances puzzle solving, exploration, and combat at a lively pace that won’t let players get bored.

The 2013 restart was also just the inspiration for the 2018 movie titled Tomb Raider. SquareEnix

Rebooting absolutely takes some clues from the Sonys Uncharted series, but it transforms that inspiration into something unique. The last third of the game is one of the best things the series has ever done, and it’s an absolutely exaggerated finale that won’t give up until the last second. The 2013 restart is still well maintained, but it really helped to lay the groundwork for further improvements in the next two games.

The second game, Rise of the Tomb Raider, is the best of the trilogy in terms of gameplay, even if the story stumbles a bit. The sequel introduced a more robust crafting system. This gives you more options in combat. The Rise of the Tomb Raider puts a great deal of emphasis on experimentation and encourages players to interact with the various dangers and items scattered throughout the environment.

But the most striking feat of the sequel is how to integrate the atmosphere of Metroidvania into a semi-open world. Visit several different hubs throughout the game. These hubs include various explorable areas, side quests, and optional tombs. You are free to explore wherever you like, but once you complete the tomb, you will be offered new equipment that expands your exploration options. The actual design of the tombs and puzzles has also been significantly improved from the previous game. Because Crystal Dynamics is focused on making them more complex and satisfying. All of these elements are combined into the best Tomb Raider experience ever, allowing players to approach it as they please.

The third game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is not a major improvement, but an improvement over what the Rise of the Tomb Raider has done. The gameplay is similar to the previous game, but with a new barter system and some great difficulty options, each with its own difficulty settings for exploration, puzzle solving, and combat. The settings and stories are really shining in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider, with stories that effectively bounce back and forth from the exaggerated set pieces to the introspection of Lara’s character.

Lara Croft feels like she has had a truly meaningful journey by the end of the trilogy. Minute gameplay is some of the best you can find in the action-adventure genre. Even if you can’t jump into the game right away, it’s worth signing up for the Epic Games Store and requesting a free copy.

