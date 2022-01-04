Getty, Google Arts and Banana Craze create three online shows worth visiting





Looking for an online exhibition with compelling presentations and content, recently three shows that use digital media to display words and images (in these examples, only one show contains sound). There was no). Experience IRL. They all share a basic approach: using visual and historical inspection of one or more objects, what it was like and the forces acting on it are our own current. Discuss how it resonates in the moment.

* * *

Getty (an umbrella of a wide range of organizations including laboratories, foundations, museums, trusts and program departments) was recently launched on the getty.edu site, Mesopotamia. Getty Villa. When I got to this page, Im was given a show title like a spectacular introduction to the Metro-Goldwyn Mayer movie. Then follow the instructions and scroll down to make the action more cinematic. The first image is an extreme close-up of a panel with a stride lion (60 5562 BC) made of glazed ceramic. As you continue scrolling, the camera is pulled back to show the entire panel, and you can see the cat with its mouth open moving forward. The tan color of his mane is still visible. A pop-up text window tells you, for example:

Screenshot of the panel of Stride Lion (60 5562 BC) at the Mesopotamia exhibition via Getty

This glazed brick panel of a roaming lion was one of more than 100 panels lined up on either side of Babylon’s most important street, the Processionate Way. This road passed through the Ishtar Gate and connected the city’s palaces with major temples.

Screenshots of an alternative view of the Stride Lion (60 5562 BC) panel at the Mesopotamia exhibition via the Getty Museum

As you continue to scroll, the camera will dive and dive diagonally towards the panel, allowing you to see the terrain. Then the camera turns completely sideways and the line of sight runs over it, much like a helicopter scouts mountains and valleys. Then you’ll see a map showing where this object was first placed. But I’m against the next visual transition. It is a fade-in to a panel quietly hung on a wall surrounded by other objects (often glass cases) of ancient Mesopotamia in the Getty Villa gallery. How they got there. (It’s as if Getty chose to ignore the passionate and arrogant conversations that are happening now about the looted or unethically sourced ancient times.) Then, from the gallery scene, silver. There is a fantastic dissolution on the cult ship (2420 B.C.) Bronze can be closer to my eyes than I actually visit. I can distinguish between hieroglyphs and iconography. These are supplemented by compelling textual explanations.

Close-up screenshots of silver and bronze on a cult ship (c. 2420 BC) at the Mesopotamia exhibition via the Getty Museum

Objects captured using photogrammetry, and in some cases 3D laser scans, and what Getty calls structured light scans, make the entire journey seamless and smooth. These techniques give the viewer a very detailed look. According to Todd Swanson, Head of Getty Digital Imaging, you can achieve sub-millimeter accuracy because you can achieve 1/10 millimeter accuracy of the object’s geometry. This level of agility is especially useful when viewing sand-covered objects that have been eroded over time. As I keep scrolling, the camera dollies about 6 more objects. This is enough not to tire me while giving me a powerful sampling of the wealth of historical knowledge gathered around and through this exhibition.

Screenshot of installation view of Mesopotamia exhibition via Getty Museum

The La fiebre del banano exhibition takes a similar approach from a historical exploration perspective, but deeper, ecologically and economically, the cultural and artistic system in which this fruit moves. This is a large-scale research project that is said to be underway. Available in both Spanish and English, the exhibition features Juanita Solano Lore, assistant professor of art history at the University of Andean, Bogotá, and the Latin American Institute of Fine Arts (ISLAA). They also recognize the entire team of research assistants and translators. As they state, their purpose is to:

You can gain a better understanding of how mass cultivation of bananas has helped increase social inequality in Latin America, changing traditional lifestyles and changing the landscape and environment of the region. Not to mention how the banana trade contributed to the formation of stereotypes of foreigner exclusion, racism and sexism among locals.

The landing page begins by providing me with images of the work of nearly 100 contemporary Latin American artists featuring bananas (careful calculations are required to determine exactly how many). .. The image lasts only about 0.5 seconds. I want them to last a little longer, but I understand that this visual teaser pulls me further inside the show. Scroll down to the main themes or galleries of the show: violence, ecosystems, identities (looks like inevitable ideas for understanding the current time). Scroll down further to see a timeline of clickable elements that take me from the first artwork in the show. A photo of a set of horse-riding rebels from the 26th of July Movement celebrating the expropriation of their plantations by Ral Corrales in 1960. According to United Fruit Company. The last one is from 2021 and is a stainless steel oil painting by Sair Garca depicting a banana tree on the banks of the Magdalena River in Colombia. Among these is, for example, the wonderful work by Jean-Franois Bocl, in which Tears of Bananaman (20092012) outlines the body of a man lying down on a low pedestal using bananas. Bananas have phrases such as tropic trauma, Monsanto utopia, and yellow death. Documentary photographs show that bananas turn black and liquefy over time until the body is just shelled. That brutal and horrifying work. In other words, Miguel Luciano’s work Pltano Pride (2006) consists of platinum-plated green bananas modeled on a thick chain around the neck of a young Latin American man. Angle like a challenge, a rebellion, or just a version of his pride.

Screenshots of Jean-Franois Bocl, Tears of Bananaman (20092012) at the La fiebre del banano (Banana Craze) exhibition

Instead of scrolling[続きを読む]Clicking on the tab will take you to another page where the academic research is solid and full of text with footnotes. I don’t think bananas came from the Americas, but Latin America and the Caribbean are now the second largest producers of bananas in the world after Asia, and bananas are the most consumed fruit in the world. So this is important.

Screenshots of Miguel Luciano and Plutano Pride (2006) at the La fiebre del banano exhibition

The entire show is a rabbit hole, with different presentation styles and ways to gather information, and it’s intriguing, so you can get off for days and get lost.

Finally, the Google Arts and Cultures exhibition Klimtvs. You have visited Klimt The Man of Contradictions. As a mysterious Austrian, one of the most famous paintings in the world, this exhibition presents endless ways to explore the life and works described on this site. .. His inside story is fascinating. Born in poverty, he received a scholarship to an art school at the age of 14, began his career as an interior decorator, became famous for the use of gold leaf and portrayal of nude females, and declared some of his work pornography. did.

Gustav Klimt, Bride (191718) (Image courtesy of Klimt Foundation, Google Arts & Culture)

If you scroll down the landing page, you will come across some subchapter. His artwork. His muse; his technique; his reputation. Each of these leads to more image and information bushes presented in attractive formats: mosaics, scrolls, 3D and portals leading to augmented reality views. Entering a specially designed virtual exhibition, you’ll find yourself in a room with some of Klimz’s most famous works, but a male voice tells us about Klimz’s life and turns his eyes to the digital version of Beethoven. I’m surprised to hear that. Freeze was built in 1902 for the 14th Vienna Secession Exhibition, which was held as a homage to Ludwig van Beethoven. The voice tells me that Freeze follows the description of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony published by composer Richard Wagner, and then I hear it: one of the greatest songs I have ever heard. The theme of the 4th movement. This was a great pleasure for me.

Klimt vs Klimt 3D Pocket Gallery Display (Image courtesy of Google Arts and Culture)

As you continue scrolling, you’ll encounter some rhetorical antipodes that complicate the story of Klimz’s life and art. Early feminist vs. womanizer. A blunt painter vs. a wealthy artist; loose strokes and sharp lines; a commercial objection; a social butterfly vs. a recluse. All of these segments are open to more technical, aesthetic, socio-cultural and historical research that is more or less intriguing.

I fell into the investigation of Gustav Klimz the Kiss (19081909) and answered the question of who the actual referent of the person in the picture was. The excursion begins with a landing page with an image of the top third of the painting close-up banner length. If you keep scrolling horizontally, the screen will focus on a specific part of your work. The pop-up window provides a fairly obvious and non-critical visual diegesis.

Klimt creates an image of a perfect bond that fuses both men and women. Here, men and women are connected to the earth and the universe, and are guided by the power that connects everything, that is, love.

Then I was impressed with the pictures of Gustav Klimt and his lifelong romantic partner Emily Fruge at the turn of the century. Other images of Klimt and Flge continue together before reaching the unclear but suspicious conclusion that Klimt placed himself or his partner in either of his jobs. Eventually, when you actually come across Klimz’s paintings, you’ll leave the exhibition excited about all the possibilities of re-experiencing Klimz’s paintings.

Gustav Klimt in his studio (1911) (Photo by Moriz Nhr of the Austrian National Library, provided by Google Arts & Culture)

Integrating all these projects is a clear sense that they exist in their own world, the digitized space. Here, given that the possibilities of reading, hearing, and understanding occur in a way that is different from the physical reality, and that human culture is unlikely to be able to return this genie to the bottle, we are I hope they have been given.

