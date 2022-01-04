Tensions are everywhere: in Summerville, tech clusters emerge with hope and worry





In any case, the story was at a loss. The artisan asylum found a new home in Allston. And in December, MIT-backed venture capital fund The Engine had a much deeper pocket and moved to an older space. Hasselblad Torres said he didn’t feel any pain with the engine or the startups it nurtures. His anger focuses on something deeper. In this new version of Boston, Big Tech is growing rapidly, putting pressure on artists and small businesses.

Looking at this expansion of innovation, he said in an interview when it would be worth the cost at the expense of community artists.

Historical levels of investment have flooded the urban technology scene, promising small businesses good jobs and more customers, but in recent years as they often set prices for several institutions that make place. , Questions that are being developed one after another in the vicinity of Greater Boston. Prosper.

From Fort Point to Jamaica Plain to the once abandoned Cambridge pocket, the artist’s excursion and low-cost creative efforts have been transformed by soaring rents in both residential and commercial spaces. Summerville is at stake now.

In an interview, Jessica Eschlemann, executive director of Somerville’s Union Square Main Street, said tensions are everywhere. Excitement, optimism, concern and worry all at the same time. It exists at the same moment and in the same breath.

If you ask the residents of Somerville for many years, you will find that Union Square has always been a hotbed of innovation. During its heyday, Ames Safety Envelope Company employed more than 600 employees and envelopes, boxes and files from a 7.4-acre complex sandwiched between Summerville Avenue and the commuter railroad tracks just west of Union Square. Mass-produced folders.

Rebecca Henriksen used a polished chop saw to cut the bracket piece of K. Gretchen Greene Steel Sculpting at Artisan’s Asylum in Summerville in 2014.Boston Globe / Globe Freelance

As demand for envelopes declined, Amess’ sales surged, and in 2010 Ames was acquired by a Wisconsin records management company. What remained was a fascinating space for both craftsmen and tech companies. The 292,000-square-foot warehouse, embedded in Union Square with reinforced floors and airy interiors, had a vibrant culture and cheaper rent than nearby Kendall Square.

By 2014, many of the old factories had been filled and their regenerated seeds were planted. Tenants are from Greentown Labs, the country’s largest incubator for climate technology companies, to Brooklyn Boulders, a climbing gym, a trapeze school called Esh Circus Arts, woodworkers, sculptors, and Artisans Asylum, who created all sorts of works with 3D printers. It reached to.

In 2018, Rafi paid $ 88 million to buy the park and renamed the Somernova Innovation Hub. President Colin Yip told Globe in 2018 that craftsmen wanted to keep the complex affordable, while admitting that there could be some sales.

At the time, he said, if the companies here went well, the whole region would go well.

In an interview last month, Yip said his organization remains loyal to fostering artists and communities at Union Square. He’s like Dojo, a non-profit initiative that allows Rafi to support local robot competitions, allow community artists to enter the Artisans Aslyums space when they’re free, and provide space for local youth to gather. He pointed out that he promoted the program.

But art doesn’t work on its own, Yip said. Just as Somernova thinks about its future and organizations like Artisans Aslyum question its role, it’s important to understand that different organizations are needed in one place to drive innovation. He said.

What is your mission? [Is] Is it just a low cost artist space? He said. I think there should be more we can do.

Katie Rae, CEO of The Engine, said no one would replace him. After Artisans Asylum moved, the old warehouse was vacant, providing a rare opportunity for a group like her, a venture capital fund to help startups tackle issues such as climate change through manufacturing and materials science. They are delighted to be there and have moved to their first portfolio company, Commonwealth Fusion Systems. This is a fusion start-up that raised $ 1.8 billion in December.

However, she acknowledged that it is important to manage the tension between the courtship business and keeping the artist in place between old and new.

This depends on the city, Ray said.

George Proakis agrees. The Secretary-General of the Mayor’s Office of Summerville for Strategic Planning and Community Development says finding a way for arts and technology companies to coexist is an important part of his current job. He was previously more worried about moving from a home developer. Well, he said, it’s all about technology and biolabs and everything else.

Proakis is working on a new city plan called SomerVision 2040 that will create community-centric developments and attempt to prevent evacuation. A recent zoning review requires a new building in Summerville to reserve 5% of space for artisans in the community, but according to Proakis, the region’s hot real estate market is a summerbuilding and other emerging technology hub. Means that is a problem that must be attacked for years. come.

He said all groups were worried that someone who could pay a little more would kick them out.

Rossie Weinberg of the pinata club made pinatas in 2014 at Artisan’s Asylum in Summerville. Aram Boghosian in The Boston Globe

Still, the technology funding also benefits small businesses, says Eschlemann, a nonprofit organization on the main street working on business development at Union Square. When companies like The Engine gather in the neighborhood, their workers look for places to eat and shop.

She said it was more luncheon, it was a dry cleaning trip, and people had to stop on their way to and from work to receive Mother’s Day gifts.There is a really meaningful future for what [these] Workers … means companies that have been here for decades.

And, of course, institutions leaving the changing neighborhood can change the neighborhood they land on. For example, Artisans Asylum is moving to Harvard-owned Lower Allston spaces, such as Somerville, which was once a rough, artistic, artistic excursion. Massive transformation. It will open next year.

Still, Hasselblad Torres said leaving Union Square had hit his organization, broke its ties to history, and lost perhaps one-third of its transitional membership. Most importantly, he said the lease negotiations had to leave because they didn’t point out the more global truth that this new version of the Boston artist is facing.

At the end of the day, he said, this tension between building the economy [money] It’s like the tension that everyone is working on right now, as opposed to building a broad-minded society.

You can access Pranshu Verma at [email protected]

