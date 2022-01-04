BlackBerry will be discontinued.The device will stop working on January 4th





For an army of executives, journalists, and politicians, even the leaders of the free world were once essential devices to stay connected when regular cell phones weren’t enough. Other than that, it was for amateurs.

Devices with quirky names BlackBerry and QWERTY keyboards were tuned for thumb input to many, but were more popular than the iPhone in the late 2000s.

But as of Tuesday, Blackberry models using the company’s operating system will be on the road to Commodore computers and LaserDiscs. So are their trademark trackballs and TicTac sized letter keys.

As part of the decommissioning program first announced in 2020, BlackBerry will no longer support devices as of January 4, 2022, as a Canadian company has completed a long-standing migration from mobile phones to software. Said. Base business model.

For some, the deadline represents a compelling conclusion to the predecessor of BlackBerries’ offices, airport lounges, touch screens that dominated the West Wing, Apple Pay, and TikTok.

President Barack Obama is famous for sticking to BlackBerry after taking office and urged the White House to remove BlackBerry for security reasons.

Kevin Michaluk, founder of CrackBerry, a once popular device-focused website and forum, missed the rise and fall of technology on Monday. In 2016, BlackBerry abandoned the manufacture of the phone, formerly known as Research in Motion, as defined by the company.

The Sex and the City Universe’s vast franchise has revolutionized the way women are drawn on the screen. And the show isn’t over yet.

The first sadness for me has lived several times, said Michaluk, who uses the nickname CrackBerry Kevin. To use my real name, people don’t know who I am.

41-year-old Michaluk, who lives in Winnipeg, Manitoba, said BlackBerry devices with model names such as Curve, Bold, Storm, and Pearl have increased productivity without the distractions of all the iPhones.

He feels about the iPhone, not the current productivity, but that they are causing ADD for most of us. The pendulum can now swing significantly from analog phones. You are constantly suffering from sensory overload, so you can’t really do anything.

In a message posted on the website on 22 December, BlackBerry will send and receive text messages and other data, make calls, or go to 911 on devices running legacy services over cellular networks or WiFi. Notified the user that they will not be able to contact you.

The company, which has been grateful for user loyalty for many years, did not comment immediately on Monday.

On its website, the company noted that Android-powered models such as the BlackBerry KEY2 manufactured by Chinese company TCL under a partnership that ended in 2020 will not be affected by the changes.

It may come as a bailout for Carrie Bradshaw, the character of Sarah Jessica Parkers in And Just Like That, a reboot of Sex and the City using BlackBerry KEY2.

When elected president in 2008, few people became more synonymous with BlackBerry than Mr. Obama, whose reliance on mobile devices was a challenge.

In his 2020 memoir, “The Promised Land,” Obama recalled: When it comes to freedom, my team threw me a bone. Only after a few weeks of negotiations with various cyber security personnel.

Obama said he could only send and receive email from a list of about 20 scrutinized contacts on BlackBerry that had the headphone jack and microphone removed and didn’t work as a phone.

Michelle joked that my BlackBerry is one of the playphones you give to toddlers. When you press a button, you hear a sound and things get brighter, but nothing really happens.

Adam Matlock, 37, who runs TechOdyssey, YouTube’s technology review channel, said he received a number of messages from BlackBerry users expressing concern about the device becoming unusable.

He said they have been holding it for a long time because there is no replacement. I always felt like Black Berries. It was special because they had a keyboard and weren’t trying to be another phone with a touch screen.

Even if BlackBerry doesn’t discontinue older devices, it won’t be able to do so as major wireless carriers such as Verizon, AT & T, and T-Mobile phase out 3G technology over the next few years, Matlock said. It’s virtually impossible.

He said it’s a shame they’re no longer supporting it. I understand this decision because the platform itself is almost obsolete at this point.

Mr. Matrock, who lives in Houston, said he has some of his vintage devices in his office, like the BlackBerry 7100g.

He said they always felt special to me.

Michaluk, or Crackberry Kevin, said his favorite model is the BlackBerry Bold 9000 because of the leather on the back.

He said I have a small shelf with a small kickstand on which it leans. Let’s call it an elegant shrine.

One of the first models he owned was the BlackBerry 8700. It had a jog wheel on the side that allowed the user to scroll through menus and messages.

He said it was a small tank. You can throw things across the room like baseball and it will continue to work.

Michaluk is currently using an iPhone.

He said I’m okay with that now.

William Lamb contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/03/technology/personaltech/blackberry-devices-stop-working.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos