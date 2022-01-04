How to restart Google Chrome





Restarting Google Chrome will allow you to fix minor glitches in your browser and enable certain extensions. It’s easy to close and reopen Chrome on your desktop and mobile devices. I will explain how to do that.

Restart Google Chrome with the address bar command

On desktops and Android smartphones, Chrome provides a dedicated command to shut down and restart the browser. Unfortunately, this command doesn’t work in Chrome on iPhone and iPad.

To use this, select the address bar in Chrome and enter the following command: Then press Enter.

WARNING: The command closes all open tabs, so save your unsaved work in your browser. chrome: // restart

Chrome closes and restarts immediately. If you want to restore closed tabs, check the last section of this guide.

Restart Google Chrome in the traditional way

The traditional method is to close Chrome like any other app installed on your desktop or mobile device. Then start it again.

Close and reopen Chrome on Windows, Linux and Chromebooks

To quit and then reopen Chrome on your Windows, Linux, or Chromebook computer, it’s in the upper right corner of Chrome.[X]Click the icon. This will close the browser.

To launch Chrome, search for and select “Chrome” in the app drawer. This will reopen the browser.

Close and reopen Chrome on Mac

To quit Chrome on your Mac, it’s in the upper left corner of Chrome[Chrome]>[GoogleChromeを終了]Click. Then open Spotlight (using Command + Spacebar), type “Chrome”, select “Chrome” in the search results, and restart Chrome.

Close and reopen Chrome on iPhone X and above and iPad

To close the Chrome app on iPhone X or later or iPad, swipe up from the bottom of your smartphone screen. Find Chrome in the app list and swipe up. Then tap the home screen to reopen Chrome.

Close and reopen Chrome on iPhone SE, iPhone 8 or earlier

If you’re using an iPhone SE, iPhone 8, or an earlier model, press the Home button twice to see recent apps. Find Chrome here and swipe up to close it.

Then tap Chrome on the home screen to launch your browser.

Close and reopen Chrome on Android

For Android, at the bottom of the smartphone screen[最近のアプリ]Tap or press the button. Find Chrome in the list and swipe up to close it.

Then find Chrome in the app drawer and tap it to reopen it.

Restore tabs when Chrome restarts

On mobile phones, Chrome will automatically restore the tabs when you restart your browser. However, on desktop computers, this does not happen by default and may just open the home page.

To manually restore closed tabs in Chrome on your desktop, click the three dots in the upper right corner of your browser when Chrome restarts.

In the opened menu[履歴]>[Xタブ]>[ウィンドウの復元]Choose. Where “X” is the number of tabs opened.

Chrome restores all tabs to a new window. And you are all ready.

Keep Chrome up to date on your device to reduce the hassle.

