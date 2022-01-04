Hearts reaffirms its commitment to Estero as it focuses on innovation in 2022.Business observer





Almost six months after bankruptcy, The Hertz Corp. is making changes that executives believe will help them become more competitive in the market and return to the top of the car rental industry.

The changes include a big push to electric vehicles, investing both inventories from Tesla and the infrastructure to maintain it along with partnerships with Uber and Carvana. Hertz “is equally focused on innovating, growing and rethinking the customer experience,” said Tressie Rose, vice president of global communications at the company.

Meanwhile, Lee County-based car rental giant continues to work on Estero, which came from New Jersey and relocated its headquarters in 2013. The move includes Lee County incentives of $ 4 million and state incentives of an additional $ 14.35 million, all based on new job commitments. Rose answered an email in late December about the future of the company in the region and other issues. Edited excerpt:

A few months after bankruptcy, what are the biggest challenges the company faces towards 2022? What are your plans to address those challenges?

This is an exciting time for Hertz and we are looking forward to 2022. It focuses on creating a new Hertz and its vision of becoming an integral component of the modern mobility ecosystem. This includes leading the customer experience for electrification, shared mobility and digital first. In the short term, we will focus on five important priorities. It is excellence in the execution of fundamentals, customer first, constant innovation, leading to the adoption of electric vehicles, and investment in our future.

We believe that Tesla and Uber are moving aggressively and quickly in a transformative initiative that will give Hearts an important pioneering advantage in the areas of sustainable mobility and the future of electric and self-driving cars. increase. We are also excited to partner with Carvana, a technology-enabled and scalable channel throughout the fleet’s lifecycle.

How is the search for a full-time CEO going? Also, please tell us when the company wants to deploy someone.

Fortunately, Mark Fields (former president and CEO of Ford Motor Company) joined the board in June and was able to take on the role of interim CEO in October to lead the new Hearts. He will continue to take command until the permanent CEO is announced.

The electric vehicle program started in November. How do you perceive it from your customers and what is your growth plan?

We are excited to invest in providing the largest EV rental fleet in North America and the largest EV rental fleet in the world. We are actively building our charging infrastructure and integrating Tesla Model 3s distribution into our fleet to support Uber’s partnership and the first wave of nationwide expansion that will continue to expand into new markets next year. Customer feedback on the Tesla rental experience is positive. Customers say it’s fun to drive and appreciate the guidance from their employees and the various digital resources they provide to help them operate and get used to the vehicle.

About an agreement with Carvana to dispose of the fleet. Has the company completely eliminated the use of auto auctions? How much profit do you expect your company to make by selling directly to the general public rather than the dealer?

A national partnership with Carvana will help expand vehicle disposal channels using online transaction technology and logistics networks. We will continue to use the auto auction, direct retail program, and retail network of Hearts Car Sales locations. Importantly, Carvana’s network of technology and logistics provides a more efficient direct sales channel and reduces wholesale disposal. This partnership will give Carvana access to more vehicles.

Does the company promise to stay in Estero for a long time?

We are proud to have roots in southwest Florida. We are actively hiring at the Estello campus with 80 open positions to develop and nurture community relationships and partnerships.

