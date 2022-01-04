Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX: 1,000km EV with Mushroom Seat Leather





The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept Sedan weighs 3,850 pounds, which is 1,600 pounds lighter than the Mercedes EQ SEV.Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX electric vehicle, which debuts this week, has the potential to set a benchmark for EV efficiency. The concept of an electric vehicle is said to achieve 620 miles, or 1,000 km, on a single charge.

A coupe-like sedan features an air-efficient design and a lighter and smaller battery pack than existing Mercedes EVs. We also use both recycled and bioengineering materials such as mushroom-based vegan leather to improve sustainability.

In a presentation by CES, Daimler and Mercedes Chairman Ora Clenius, Vision EQXX aims to create an overall superior electric vehicle with a stunning, futuristic look. Like many other participants, German automakers have canceled their participation in CES and moved to a virtual presence with the latest wave of COVID.

Concept EQXX front seats and dashboard.Lighter weight of Mercedes-Benz, reduced drag, more efficient battery

Mercedes is in the process of unfolding a wave of long-range battery-powered electric vehicles, including the EQS sedan, which will be the first to enter the US market.

Like the EQS, the EQXX concept focuses on efficiency, starting with the aerodynamic shape of the one bow, which is the most aerodynamic vehicle on the market in production. The drag coefficient is 0.17 compared to EQS 0.20.

That’s one way to improve efficiency. And Mercedes engineers came up with quite a few other things. The battery features a high silicon anode and other improvements to the cells used in Vision EQ XX. The result is 50% smaller and 30% lighter than what is found in EQS. This reduces the total mass of a coupe-like sedan to 3,850 pounds. This is about 1,600 pounds less than the larger EQS and 400 pounds less than the traditional powered CLS sedan.

Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX rear review.Mercedes Benz solar cells on the roof

What Mercedes is doing with batteries is working to offer other car makers as well: make them lighter and fit in smaller spaces. We are also working to shorten the charging time. All car makers want to reduce the charging time to 10 or 15 minutes. This is not much longer than the filling time of gasoline.

Other improvements reduce the energy loss of Vision concept electronics and battery pack air conditioning systems. The solar-covered roof also helps charge the rechargeable battery that powers the auxiliary vehicle system. After all, about 95% of the energy contained in the battery reached the wheel, compared to 75% of the EQS. When measured otherwise, EQXX is equivalent to 235 miles per gallon.

Mercedes Benz Vixion EQXX Interior.Mercedes-Benz

“Efficiency is a new currency,” said Markus Schäfer, R & D Chief of Mercedes.

EQXX also presents new ways to enhance vehicle sustainability, especially in the cabin. Joana Yalish, a leader in interior design, states that recycled natural materials are widely used. The mycelium, which is part of the mushroom root-like structure, is used to create the look and feel of genuine leather.

EQS started as the 2019 show car Vision EQS. It is speculated that EQXX may also be in production, as the current concept is considered to be buildable without major changes. So far, Mercedes officials just say that much of its functionality and development has already been integrated into the other production models the company is working on.

