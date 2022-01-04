Google’s dark mode efforts are taking too long





Over the past few years, Google has completely removed most color web-based services and apps in favor of a minimalist, white theme. When that happened altogether, the company hadn’t yet made clear its intention to add a universal dark mode toggle to the web. Over time, it became clear that bigger plans were being implemented than simply trying to make the design language as boring as possible. Ultimately, this material design has grown to me and others. Some elements on the screen are not separated (except for all the blanks), so it’s still difficult to distinguish, but in the end it’s a unique ritual and fascinating.

Not long ago, Google began implementing dark theme switching on both the web and Chrome OS, making it easy to switch between standard white and low light modes for the service. However, while web apps such as Google News, Youtube, and Chat are head-on with the implementation of dark mode, some of the most important and most used services will be affected by the dark side in 2022. I will not receive it.

First of all, I’d like to point out that Google Keep and Search have a dark mode, but what’s crazy for me is that I have to switch manually. Yes, every time you swap your desktop or Chromebook between bright and dark themes using system settings, you have the option to manually access the gear icon in the upper right corner of these two services and change the theme yourself. Must be selected.

The worst criminals are Gmail, Google Calendar, and photos. It’s no joke that these three web apps have no dark themes at all. Please check for yourself. I think Google will implement them in apps that are most used in business and are more visually utilized than those that actually choose to half-bake dark mode. Nevertheless, using Gmail and calendars at night is absolutely terrible. The best you can hope for is to turn on the nightlight to reduce the brightness of your device or deal with it until it’s fixed.

Most of these services, such as Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, Gmail, and Calendar, are in dark mode on Android and iOS, but that effort hasn’t been reflected on the web over time. Web apps are the future, but I’m confused when I think Google hasn’t spent enough effort or time at least integrating the ecosystem experience across devices. That is my honest opinion.

Dark mode is no longer just a convenience, as the culture of working from home is pervasive in our society almost globally. In my opinion, such features should be a high priority for all enterprises. While many small businesses take this issue much more seriously than Google and fully implement it, tech giants have somehow put more trivial features in front of the pack. Meanwhile, it keeps moving at the pace of the snail.

Until the company adds the official Dark Mode, users can take advantage of any number of Chrome Web Store Dark Mode extensions to fill the gaps in these experiences. Some examples include NightEye and DarkReader, but you can branch off and try other developers as long as you trust them and meet Google’s privacy seal approval requirements.

To be absolutely fair, dark mode is still underway, and the pandemic certainly seemed to slow the development of features, especially on Chrome OS. As evidenced by the current Chromebook inconsistencies, Material You development has skyrocketed and could replace it. Nevertheless, the lack of unity in the efforts here is becoming very prominent. On top of that, Youtube Music remains in dark mode and doesn’t seem to want to add light mode like its predecessor, Google Play Music. The device may be present over time.

Calling all this is probably not entirely correct, as I don’t know each element for extensive development and testing on the web and mobile, but speaking as an avid user of Google services, Im is a corporate effort. It’s been going on forever and it’s just frustrating. If you would like to share my experience with all of these, please let me know in the comments below. I hope the fire is lit under google to put it at the top of the to-do list, but I’m not going to hold my breath.

