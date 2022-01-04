L’Oreal: L’Oral announces the latest BeautyTech innovations ahead of CES2022





L’ORÉAL Announces Latest Beauty Technology Innovations Prior to CES 2022: Hair with Breakthrough Innovations in Two User Designs Dedicated to Transforming the Experience in Both Consumer Homes and Professional Hair Salons Renewed color

The 2022 CES Innovation Awards Onory, Coloright and Colorsonic, reinvents the consumer hair coloring experience through breakthroughs in user design at home and in the salon.

Today, ahead of CES 2022, the world’s leading consumer technology conference, the L’Oréal Group announced the latest beauty technology innovations and reinvented the entire hair color category. Colorsonic is a lightweight handheld device that mixes using an innovative, non-confusing process. Apply hair color evenly to provide home consumers with consistent hair color results. It also enables Coloright, an AI-connected hair coloring system for salon stylists that uses virtual try-ons to project the desired shades, and on-demand customized algorithms. Hair color with the possibility of over 1,500 custom shades.

L’Oréal has the longest hair color heritage in the industry, as it invented the world’s first safe synthetic hair color formulation over 100 years ago and now creates a $ 10 billion industry. Today, a century later, the company is reaffirming its hair coloring leadership by transforming the industry with two groundbreaking innovations that leverage cutting-edge technology and the most accurate formulations.

“Our century of deep hair coloring experience and leadership has allowed our researchers, data scientists and technical engineers to completely rethink and reinvent both hair coloring experiences. With vibrant hair color results, and Coloright’s most personalized and advanced experience in hair stylists, you can achieve the desired hair color results anywhere in the world. More personalized, comprehensive and sustainable. “Beauty experience,” said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Research, Innovation and Technology.

The home hair coloring business grew by 6% when many salons were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, consumers have experienced the challenges of the hair coloring process at home, which has remained largely unchanged for decades, including the clutter of hair dyes and the difficulty of applying hair color to hard-to-reach areas.

Developed to meet the needs of these consumers and improved over five years, Colorsonic uses a custom mixer mechanism to combine the exact amount of developer and formula to create hair color. The device then dispenses the appropriate amount of hair color and applies it to the hair through the bristles’ vibrating nozzles as the bristles move in a zigzag pattern and are evenly distributed over the hair. In five steps, consumers can:

Choose a hair color from 40 colors on the Colorsonic website. Ammonia-free hair color kits are convenient for shipping directly to your home.

Load the color cartridge into the device for on-demand color mixing. Color and developer are kept separate until the device is powered on. This is an important component for preserving and keeping colors fresh.

Polish the device from root to edge for a uniform color application. The vibrating nozzle has been rigorously tested to prevent leaks, supersaturation and dripping, moving 300 times a minute to cover hair quickly and effectively. Attachments are also attached to those with long hair (more than shoulder length).

Wait 30 minutes. Then rinse, style and go.

Remove the cartridge from the device and save the remaining colors for easy modification at any time. The cartridge system allows Colorsonic to store the remaining colors for touch-up and gray coverage.

“After years of research and development, we are excited to announce technology that will modernize the experience of millions of people around the world who color their hair at home and in the salon ahead of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.” , Said Gibb Baruch, Head of Global Research. L’Oreal’s innovation tech incubator. “We aim to leverage science and technology to solve consumers’ long-standing problems. Colorsonic is a great example of the power to innovate with consumers by innovating with them.”

Colorsonic’s announcement is a continuation of L’Oréal’s commitment to providing an outstanding personalized beauty experience rooted in sustainability. The features that reflect this effort are:

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics: Colorsonic is a reusable device with a recyclable formula cartridge that uses less plastic per application than home box hair coloring. Reusable Gloves: Existing household hair colors include disposable gloves in every box. Colorsonic replaces disposable gloves with highly protective gloves that can be reused up to 10 times. Reduced Shipping Package: Colorsonic devices and color cartridges are shipped in certified recyclable paper mailers.

L’Oréal plans to launch Colorsonic to US consumers from early 2023.

L’Oréal also presents technology that modernizes the salon’s hair coloring experience.

In addition to transforming the hair coloring experience at home with Colorsonic, L’Oréal is also focusing on the next evolution of the salon hair coloring experience. L’Oréal will also announce Coloright ahead of CES 2022. Coloright is an AI-connected hair coloring system for salon stylists who create customized hair colors on demand. It revolutionizes the hands of professional colorists and utilizes patented algorithms to customize the salon’s hair coloring experience and provide more accurate coloring.

This machine analyzes the client’s hair and measures factors that affect the color effect, such as hair color, gray proportion, length, density, and a dispenser containing dry beads consisting of a hair dye. Base cream cartridge, developer, diluter. Together, these dispensed components create a personalized hair color recipe. The ultra-precision machine dispenses all the components of the formula, and in total Coloright can offer over 1,500 custom possibilities.

About L’Oréal L’Oréal has been devoted to beauty for over 100 years. With a unique international portfolio of 35 diverse and complementary brands, the Group will generate € 2.79 billion in sales in 2020 and employ 85,400 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal exists in all distribution networks including mass markets, department stores, pharmacies, drug stores, hair salons, travel retail, brand retail and e-commerce. 4,000 people are at the heart of L’Oréal’s strategy and work to meet the aspirations of beauty around the world. L’Oréal aims to set ambitious and sustainable development goals for the entire group towards 2030 and to strengthen the ecosystem for a more inclusive and sustainable society. For more information, please visit https: //www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom.

