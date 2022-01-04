Are you worried about logging in to Gmail?Stop cybercriminals and get Google’s two-step verification for free





Cyber ​​criminals are always trying to spy on you and steal. Therefore, you should always worry about your Gmail login information.

Gmail is certainly one of the most used email platforms in the world. Most people do business, receive invoices, and perform many personal tasks via email. It's linked to almost all online activities, so you need to protect your Gmail login with the proper password and method. Fortunately, Google offers an additional layer of security through Gmail's two-step verification process (also known as multi-factor authentication), which is also free. Here's everything you need to know about Gmail's two-step verification process and how to set it up.

What is Gmail’s two-step verification process? How does it work?

Setting a strong password is considered one-step verification, but in Gmail’s two-step verification, Google sends a unique code number to your phone to verify that you can access your physical device and password. This happens when you log in to Gmail. This unique code is one-time only and cannot be discovered and reused by anyone trying to access your Gmail account. Google will only send to your registered mobile number if you enable this code. Setting up Gmail’s two-step verification process is very easy. To enable Gmail’s two-step verification process:

Why is Gmail’s two-step verification so important?

When hackers steal data from various sites, it becomes more difficult to protect the data, and two-step validation can reduce the risk of cyber attacks on the data. Restricts hackers from stealing data if they do not have access to the physical device (phone) to receive the code and log in.

How to enable two-step verification for Gmail

Step 1: First go to Google’s 2-step verification page and[開始]Click the button.

Step 2: Log in to your Google account if you haven’t already signed in.

Step 3: When you sign in,[はじめに]You will be redirected to the next page where you can click the tab.

Step 4: On the next page, you will see the name of the device that can receive the verification code. Select a device from the list. That is phone / mobile. This will be the phone you will use as the second step in the two-step verification process. If your device isn’t available on your mobile phone, be sure to sign in to your Google Account on that device.

Step 5: When you’re done, choose to receive a notification prompt from Google on your mobile phone.

Step 6: Open your device, tap Google Confirmation Notification,[続行]Click.

Step 7: Add active phone number for future backup,[送信]Click to receive the code.

Step 8: Enter the code,[次へ]Click.

Step 9: After confirming the backup phone number,[オンにする]Click to complete. You can also select the option to receive a verification code by text message or phone on your registered device and enter the unique code sent by Google to confirm your option.

