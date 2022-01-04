Withings Body Scan Scale gets EKG and measures segmented body fat





Withings isn’t a stranger to smart scales, but with CES 2022, the company has a much more ambitious commitment to gadgets. Introduced today, Withings Body Scan features 6-lead EKG readings, segmented body composition measurements, and assessment of foot neural activity. It’s basically a scale for anyone who wants to know how fat is distributed throughout the body and how it relates to heart health.

On the surface, the body scan has a retractable handle at the top, but looks like a regular scale. The scale itself contains 4 weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes, plus 4 on the handle. The scale also features a larger 3.2 inch LCD color screen and a year of battery life. It also integrates with the Withings smartwatch in addition to the Apple HealthKit and Google Fit APIs.

The handles are definitely visually unique, but you can also make body scanning a more interesting feature. Smart scales measure body composition via bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA). It works by sending low levels of current through your body. Body fat, water, and lean body mass all have different resistance levels, so the scale estimates body composition according to the rate of current transfer. However, most scales have only two points of contact: the foot. That means you really are getting a quote for your lower body only. According to Withings, the retractable handle provides two additional points of contact, and the body scan uses a multi-frequency BIA, resulting in segmented body composition measurements.

Withings claims that body scans can distinguish the torso, right and left legs, and right and left arms. Scale also breaks down body composition into whole body fat-to-water ratios, visceral fat, muscle and bone mass, extracellular and intracellular water. It’s notoriously difficult to say how accurate body scans are on a smart scale, but it’s certainly nice to see Withings trying to provide additional context. For example, many smart scales do not distinguish between subcutaneous fat and visceral fat. Jerky subcutaneous fat is relatively harmless, but invisible visceral fat is actually the most dangerous type to your health.

Recently, the body composition of wearables has been restored. Samsung has introduced BIA analytics on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and Amazon has also introduced body fat function on the Halo platform. Each of these companies is emphasizing body fat tools as an alternative to the Body Mass Index (BMI), a flawed indicator for assessing overall health. However, improper tracking of body fat can also serve as a potential trigger for body dysmorphic disorders and other eating disorders.

Body scans are retailed for $ 279 and are offered in black and white. Image: Withings

Withings Chief Medical Officer Shikha Anand has been looking for ways to do this safely and effectively. We cannot solve the world’s view of weight, but nevertheless, we make every effort not to make it worse. Whenever possible, stay healthy, not weight. It’s always about how your weight is related to your health.

Anand further explained that weight is often related to self-esteem. This is part of why Withings repackages the scale as a health station. According to Anand, the idea is to show how weight is associated with the overall health of the cardiovascular system and provide more overall behavioral insights. Anand also emphasized that Withings has tested body scans in a diverse cohort of consumers to ensure that body composition function is useful rather than harmful. She also said the Withings app will be upgraded with better data visualization to keep up with long-term trends.

In addition to body composition, Body Scan provides heart rate, EKG records, and vascular age data for each meter, according to Withings. You can save your EKG measurements and share them with your doctor. Vascular age function, on the other hand, aims to show people how cardiovascular health is compared to other people in the age group.

While body composition, and even EKG, makes sense in scale, Withings goes one step further with a new neural assessment feature developed by French medical device maker Impeto Medical. Scales are said to measure the activity of the sweat glands in the foot and generate a score. According to Withings, foot neural activity is currently under investigation and may show signs of neurological dysfunction.

All this works, but like other recent gadgets with Withings, body scans are subject to FDA and CE approval. Therefore, Withings says it plans to launch a body scan for $ 279 in the second half of 2022, all depending on how quickly the company can achieve regulatory approval. For example, WithingScanWatch was introduced at CES2020 and only received FDA approval in November 2021. Nonetheless, Anand states that Withings is optimistic and this time it won’t be that long.

I learned a lot from the ScanWatch process and got to know the FDA team pretty well.I feel I was on the road [the Body Scan] With a reasonable time frame.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/3/22855714/withings-body-scan-ekg-body-fat-fda-ces-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos