Jennifer Lopez forced Google to invent an “image” with a photo of her sensually iconic Versace dress. This broke the internet for the first time!

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most popular and beloved actresses in the Hollywood industry. It’s no wonder she does everything with all her heart, from her acting to how she expresses herself as a true goddess during modeling. Her fashion sense is praised and endorsed by many, but did you know why the actress is behind the creation of Google Image Search?

If not, don’t worry. Read to know all the DEETs!

Now, it was in 2000 that Jennifer Lopez wore a Versace green leaf dress to appear at the Grammy Awards. Her sexy Versace outfit has become one of the most searched images on Google. During the year, the Google search feed command was said to be full of questions such as “OK Google, show me Versace’s jungle dress.” Another question that was the most searched question was “OK Google, show me the real Versace jungle dress.” “

This mass query of Jlo’s flowing bohemian chiffon gowns continued to create one of the most famous and useful tools called Google Image Search. Regarding the story behind the creation of this function, 2015 former Google CEO and Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said people wanted more than just text. This was first revealed after Jennifer Lopez wore a world-famous green dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards. At the time, this was the most popular search query we’ve ever seen. However, there was no surefire way to get exactly what the user wanted. JLo is wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.

However, the process of building Google Image Search didn’t happen overnight. According to Cathy Edward, Google Image Search Engineering and Product Director, it wasn’t achieved overnight, but Jennifer was the main reason. Speaking of the same thing that Edward claimed, it’s completely true, but this didn’t happen and the next day we need to build an image search engine! The director also admitted that the company had a very small team in just two years. Kathy also argued that building an “image search” wasn’t a major priority for Google at the time.

At the end of the summer, Google hired a newcomer, Huican Zhu. He is an engineer and is currently paired with YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. After working together, Huican and Susan succeeded in building an “image search” and launched it almost independently in July 2001.

Check out the reversion of the Versace dress that breaks the internet in Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez concludes Versace’s Spring 2020 show in Milan with a rethought version of her iconic 2000 Grammy dress. pic.twitter.com/aoX2XFlHdz

— Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 20, 2019

Isn’t the whole story very intriguing? !!

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez will appear in Kat Coiro’s next movie, Marry Me. The movie will be released on February 11, 2022.

