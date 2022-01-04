Arrival of CES 2022 collects badges and COVID-19 tests





The CTA has decided to finish the show a little earlier, and the “go anyway” face-to-face attendees will head to Las Vegas for the 2022 show.

Participants in CES 2022 will receive a COVID-19 self-test kit upon receipt of the event badge, showing evidence of vaccination.

Image: Twitter / ucomsgeek Jonathan McKinney

People are starting to arrive in Las Vegas for CES 2022. Media members are preparing for press-only sessions on Monday and Tuesday. Participants from overseas also participate in staff booths and event coverage.

Writer David Danto picked up the badge and shared his experience showing evidence of vaccination in a Twitter video. He said the event organizers are thoroughly checking vaccination confirmations at Mandalay Bay check-in. “People who do not have the CLEAR app will be sent to a place to check the status of vaccination. Unless you did it or have the CLEAR app, they will allow you to line up. plug.”

Danto requested a self-test kit and said he had to go to another registration station to get it. Another CES attendee, Hakki Alkan, said he got the kit but didn’t know what to do with it (at least according to a translation of Google’s tweet).

People traveling to Las Vegas for an event need to get their badge. This year, we will not send an administrator to receive the badge. Participants must also get a badge before attending the show. According to the latest press release from CES, badges can be picked up at McCarran Airport in Terminals 1 and 3.

The event organizer also requires participants to use one of the COVID-19 self-tests with the event badge within 24 hours before entering all show venues. In Nevada, everyone needs a mask for large indoor events, including CES 2022. The CTA announced on December 31 that the show will officially end at 6 pm on Friday, January 7, rather than the closing scheduled for Saturday, January 8.

CES 2022 tech: Luxury EV, NFT, Heads Up Display

This annual consumer tech event is always interesting, innovative and stupid, with new products for both general tech buyers and IT professionals performing Internet of Things installations. It is a combination. Electric vehicles of all kinds, augmented and virtual reality hardware and software, smart home technologies and digital health products are some of the big trends this year.

As many large companies are changing face-to-face attendance plans to virtual plans, there are several ways to track news from shows from CES live streams to individual company news rooms. This is a sample of what you can see directly or through the screen at this year’s show.

Samsung President Han Jung-hee is expected to hold a show on Tuesday to discuss sustainability and climate change. The company announced on Monday, January 3, that it will plant 2 million mangrove trees on Madagascar in the next three months. As for the show’s products, Samsung is showing off an eco-friendly remote control that draws power from the sun and radio waves, and a TV that can be used to buy NFTs. The company plans to “view, buy and view all your favorite art in one place, TV screen-based NFT Explorer and Marketplace Aggregator …”.

Metaverse is one of the buzzwords of this year’s show. Iconic Engine showscase augmented reality and virtual reality technologies. At Eureka Park, Actronica has a kinetic vest to enhance your VR experience. InWith Corporation has built electronic soft contact lenses that “allow the easy transition from the real world to the Metaverse.”

Lenovo posted a “find the difference” photo to emphasize its commitment to sustainability and promise surprises to those who play with it. The company will announce # CES2022 on Tuesday.

Ceres Holographics will be demonstrating a transparent display on the windshield and passenger seat window in collaboration with the company, Covestro and Texas Instruments.

BMW has new options for choosing the color of the car. Just press a button. Automakers never meet CES2022 in person. Instead, executives will showcase this new feature in a live stream on Wednesday, January 5th, at 2:00 pm EST / 1:00 am PST. The press conference will include the electric BMW iX M60, collaboration with world-renowned artists, technology to change the color of the car’s exterior, and entertainment features inside the car.

Eric Savitz, a participant in CES2022, posted a travel plan on Twitter, joining other entrepreneurs and IT professionals who attend Las Vegas directly.

Image: Twitter / Eric Savitz

