Samsung Galaxy S21FE Ongoing Review: Full of $ 700 worth, but there’s a reason to wait

Samsung will relaunch a more affordable version of the popular Galaxy S phone on the Galaxy S21 FE. It starts at $ 700 and will be available on January 11th, following the announcement of the CES 2022. It’s $ 100 cheaper than the regular Galaxy S21 and comes with a large screen, the same processor, a triple-lens camera, and support for both 5G flavors. I’ve only spent a few days on the Galaxy S21 FE, but it seems that most people are checking all the boxes they expect from a modern phone. The performance is excellent, you can take great pictures and the battery life is pretty impressive so far.

These attributes make the Galaxy S21 FE a promising option if you need a new, relatively affordable Android 12 device. You won’t get some of the more expensive additional features you’ll find on more premium phones, such as a fourth camera lens, a sharper telephoto lens, and a very sophisticated design, but choose Samsung’s cheaper options. But there is no compromise.

At the same time, the Galaxy S21 FE can feel lost in Samsung’s lineup and the broader Android phone market. We expect the Galaxy S22 to be available soon, and if the rumors are true, it will allow for a new 50-megapixel camera and faster charging. In addition, the $ 600 Pixel 6 is slightly cheaper than the Galaxy S21 FE and was chosen as one of our favorite mobile phones in 2021.

As I spend more time using the Galaxy S21 FE, I’ll update this story, but my impressions so far are:

Sophisticated basic design very similar to the Galaxy S21

The screen of the Galaxy S21FE is 6.4 inches.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

The Galaxy S21 FE looks almost the same as the Galaxy S21 when viewed from the front. Despite the large screen, it is 7.9 mm thin, similar to the standard Galaxy S21. For me, the S21 FE’s 6.4-inch display and lightweight build provide the right balance between screen space and ease of use. It’s bigger than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21, but slightly smaller than Samsung’s previous 6.5-inch Galaxy S20FE. -Generation midrange phones.

The screen of the Galaxy S21 FE uses Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED technology and has the same FHD + resolution as the Galaxy S21. Due to the large screen of the S21 FE, the pixel density, or pixels per inch, is lower than the Galaxy S21, but the difference is not noticeable. Photos, games and news articles all look sharp and bold on the S21FE screen. It has a flat-edged screen similar to the Galaxy 21 and Galaxy S1 Plus, and in fact prefers the slightly curved sides of the more expensive Galaxy S21 Ultra.

On the back is the same camera bump as the Galaxy S21. Both phones have a matte finish, look more elegant, and don’t pick up fingerprints as easily as older Samsung phones (although they’re still dirty, so we recommend using a case). However, the Galaxy S21 has some design accents that make it feel like a more expensive phone, such as a camera module and a glossy metal finish on the sides.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks almost the same as Galaxy S21 See all photos

$ 700 is a good enough phone, but the real problem is that Google has raised the bar for middle-class phones. Google’s $ 600 Pixel 6 has a gorgeous two-tone glass design that feels much more expensive than it really is. The Galaxy S21 FE is smooth and light, but doesn’t leave the same impression.

There is also facial recognition to unlock the in-screen fingerprint reader and device, but I think this is generally pretty reliable. As with the Galaxy S20 FE, this model doesn’t have expandable storage, but Samsung sells a new phone in another variant with 256GB of storage (the base model has 128GB).

Big battery and solid performance

The Galaxy S21 FE has the same processor as the Galaxy S21.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Battery life is a highlight of the Galaxy S20 FE, and the Galaxy S21 FE seems to have followed in its footsteps so far. Like the Galaxy S20 FE, the Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 4,500mAh battery, which is larger than the regular Galaxy S21’s 4,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S21 FE had 32% of its battery left after a day and a half of use. In particular, the motion smoothness setting that raises the screen refresh rate to 120Hz was set high, so it’s not that bad. The result is faster scrolling, but usually shorter battery life.

Samsung’s new phone has the same processor as the Galaxy S21. So the US version works with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The chip is found in other high-end phones such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and OnePlus 9 Pro, so the S21 FE needs to be able to easily adapt to these devices.

With the Galaxy S21 FE, it certainly feels smooth and smooth, especially when smoothness of movement is turned on. The interface is sophisticated, the game runs fine, and the camera launches in just a few seconds. Samsung also says that the S21 FE supports a response speed of 240Hz for even faster reaction times in game mode, but spend enough time in the game to determine if this really makes a difference. Is not …

The Galaxy S21 FE score is about the same as the Galaxy S21, but higher than the Geekbench 5’s Pixel 6. This is a benchmark test to evaluate the performance of your smartphone in common tasks. However, another benchmark called 3DMark Slingshot Unlimited for testing graphics performance scored slightly lower than both the regular S21 and Pixel 6. Check the results below.

Geekbench 5 Single Core Note: The higher the score, the better. Geekbench 5 Multicore Note: The higher the score, the better. 3DMark Slingshot Unlimited Note: The higher the score, the better. Triple lens camera similar to Galaxy S20FE

The Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a triple lens camera.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Samsung’s new phone comes with a triple-lens camera that closely resembles the camera settings of the Galaxy S20FE. There are 12 megapixel ultra-wide cameras, 12 megapixel wide cameras, and 8 megapixel telescopes with 30x digital zoom. You can also record the front camera and rear camera at the same time with the Galaxy S21FE as well as the Galaxy S21. However, unlike the regular S21, you can’t switch between the three rear lenses when using the camera in this mode.

I didn’t have much time to test the camera. However, based on some test shots I took, the Galaxy S21 FE seems to compete with the Pixel 6’s 50-megapixel camera and the standard Galaxy S21.

The images on the S21 FE are rich in detail and color, and the camera seems to work well in a variety of lighting conditions. A full review will go into the details of camera performance, but for now, check out the sample below.

Photo taken with the main camera of Galaxy S21 FE.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Another image taken with the Galaxy S21’s main wide camera.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Photo taken with the zoom lens of Galaxy S21 FE. Zoom in 10x.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET Conclusion

The Galaxy S21 FE will be available shortly before the introduction of the Galaxy S22.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

There’s not much to say about the Galaxy S21 FE, but it’s a solid $ 700 phone. Another sign that the definition of high-end mobile phones is beginning to change as former premium features such as 5G, borderless displays and multi-lens cameras are beginning to permeate more affordable devices.

You won’t be able to give a complete verdict until you spend more time testing the Galaxy S21 FE. But if you’re an Android user trying to upgrade your old phone without spending too much money, you can’t imagine you’ll be disappointed with it.

That said, it’s a good idea to wait until Samsung announces the Galaxy S22 lineup before making a decision. Samsung usually launches a new Galaxy S phone earlier this year, and rumor has it that the next generation could be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera and faster charging. Even if you don’t need these upgrades, it’s a good idea to wait for more informed choices.

Samsung also faces a lot of competition in the midrange phone space. Having enjoyed using the Galaxy S21 FE so far, Samsung feels it can do more to make this device stand out, especially for the $ 600 Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 isn’t perfect, but it’s a good job for Google to differentiate its smartphone with certain features built around the Google Assistant, such as the ability to call and wait on the Assistant’s screen.

Please check again after a while for more information and more about the Galaxy S21 FE.

