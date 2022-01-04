Verizon, AT & T agree with FAA’s request for a two-week delay in 5G expansion plans





Deployment of 5G wireless has not been smooth.

Verizon and AT & T have agreed to postpone the launch of the upgraded 5G network for two weeks, succumbing to pressure from the Federal Aviation Administration, airlines and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Two carriers across the country were scheduled to begin upgrading their 5G networks using the so-called C-band spectrum on January 5th. Improves 5G speed and coverage. Instead, they first tell the FAA to ignore the request and then postpone it.

In a statement in an email, Verizon spokeswoman Rich Young agreed to a two-week delay promising to ensure that the country has a game-changing 5G network in January. I did. “

“At the request of Secretary Butigeg, we voluntarily agreed to delay the rollout of C-band 5G services for another two weeks,” AT & T said in an email. “We are also continuing to work on the six-month protected area mitigation outlined in our letter. We know that aviation safety and 5G can coexist, and further cooperation and technical evaluation will solve the problem. I’m sure. “

About Face stops legal clashes over the FAA, one airline and the Transport Bureau, and the airlines that have approved the use of radio waves and the Federal Communications Commission. The aviation industry has pressured airlines to delay C-band 5G services so that signal emissions do not affect equipment essential for navigation in flight. It is unclear what action will be taken during the two weeks to address these concerns from the FAA and the aviation industry.

Carriers have won FCC auctions that use frequencies 3.7 to 3.98 GHz for use in upgraded 5G services, but the aviation industry has seen altimeters where these radio waves use the range 4.2 to 4.4 GHz, etc. Claimed to have the potential to interact with the equipment of. The carrier promised to wait 30 days until January 5th to give more time to adapt to the industry in December, but Butigeg and FAA requested another delay just before the deadline, Verizon and AT & T initially refused.

In November, the airline proposed safety measures to prevent the cell tower from interfering with aircraft signals. This includes tightening restrictions around airports and heliports to lower tower power levels nationwide. Prior to agreeing to the delay, the airline proposed creating a special exclusion zone around the airport that would not deploy C-band 5G for six months.

Over the weekend, the two companies agreed to make these voluntary pledges binding and allow the FCC to impose penalties for failing to meet their promises.

Proceedings threat

The news of the delay was that Airlines for America or A4A, a trading group in the aviation industry, was preparing a proceeding in federal court to prevent AT & T and Verizon from deploying 5G services using the C-band spectrum. Occurs when. The group filed a petition with the FCC on January 30 requesting that carriers delay their use of the C-band spectrum. The group claimed in its filings that the FCC did not provide “a reasonable analysis of the reasons for dismissing evidence submitted by aviation officials.”

According to a joint statement dated 22 December by CTIA, an industry group in the wireless industry, A4A worked with technical experts in the wireless and aviation industry to come up with solutions. A4A and the Aerospace Industry Association. However, A4A said Thursday that the issue remained unresolved. In a petition a few days before the airline’s rollout scheduled for January 5, the group identified more than 135 airports that wanted to delay 5G rollout, including major cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

“Aircraft cannot rely on radio altimeters for many flight procedures and therefore cannot land at a particular airport,” A4A said in its filing.

If allowed to deploy near these airports, the group would have to reroute or cancel thousands of flights, which could have disastrous consequences, including the movement of millions of passengers. Said there is. It may also delay the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and time-sensitive shipments of tests. Economic loss could exceed $ 1 billion.

The wireless industry has repeatedly pushed back the claim that there is harmful interference from 5G in this spectral band. In its submission to the FCC on 31 December, CTIA reiterated that allegations of harmful interference in the aviation industry were exaggerated and had no merit. 5G has told the FCC that it is licensed in many countries today, with power levels higher than those allowed in the United States, such as Denmark, Finland and Ireland.

“Millions of passengers travel each year in these countries, which does not affect the operation of radar altimeters,” CTIA said.

The A4A has requested the FCC to respond to the urgent petition by noon on January 3rd. If authorities did not respond, A4A said it was ready to seek judicial “or other remedies.” The plan seems to be on hold for now as the carriers have agreed to delay deployment.

However, communications legal expert Harold Feld, senior vice president of public knowledge, has filed an A4A proceeding in federal court, given that the court will appeal to government agencies with technical expertise such as the FCC. He said it would be difficult to win.

“As long as the FCC is reviewing the evidence in the records, it’s usually enough to satisfy the court,” Feld said. “But in this case, even if the court says it didn’t explain why the FCC properly dismissed the evidence, that’s not yet a reason to revoke the order. The court should go back to the FCC to explain it better. Just tell “”

