



The 176th Maintenance Group opened an innovative virtual reality training lab here on December 4, 2021.

The 176th MXG created a lab using squadron innovation funding from ARCWERX. The lab enhances maintenance airman training capabilities by providing an interactive way to get used to the maintenance process without a physical aircraft. The purpose of ARCWERX is to create and nurture a lasting culture of innovation for the Air National Guard, based on the unique structure, geographical distribution and talents of individual guards.

This is because the trainer is a safety officer and aims to stand behind him, but also to teach while he is going through the steps, Master Gunso said. Brian Loporte, 176th MXG Maintenance Training Manager. It makes it possible to provide training to supplement what they will learn on an aircraft in a stress-free environment.

So far, there are 18 modules accessible to the lab. According to LoPorto, controlling virtual reality programs is easy to learn, improving accessibility and streamlining the learning process.

Virtual Hangar uses the same controllers and programs available on Steam, a popular gaming service in the online gaming community. The lab will only have access to the C-130 module, but the long-term plan will have modules focused on other aircraft in the 176th Wing.

For someone like me who has no maintenance experience, you can see how the new army can benefit from this training, Tech said. Sgt. Esdei Arurang, 176th MXG Unit Training Manager.I’m used to the procedure [technical order] Provides insight into the layout of the aircraft. This is done without waiting for a part of the plane to break or for the task to occur. Ideally, 100 students can jump from anywhere in the world and the instructor can guide them in real time to the appropriate steps.

This virtual reality setting is used in training locations to address the issue of trainer shortages throughout the maintenance career area. Once the lab is set up, Pentagon-wide trainers will be able to provide real-time feedback and guidance as students perform tasks.

According to LoPorto, the 176th Wing was one of the first Air National Guard units to feature a virtual reality lab. This feature allows Airmen to become accustomed to maintenance of procedures that are rare or difficult to cover during training.

Certain tasks are rarely performed. For example, Tech states that the C check runs every 810 days. Sgt. Michael Decorato, Environmental Systems Specialist, 176th Conservation Squadron. If the army misses it, they will miss the task specific to that check. The entire check may take several weeks.

The lab cannot replace the experience of working on the aircraft, but it greatly enhances the training function. The ability to train maintenance personnel in a shorter time frame, without the need for an aircraft, helps train security guards in status that cannot take weeks at a time to go through the process.

According to LoPorto, future features of the Virtual Reality Lab will also be a significant complement to the total power as modules are added. Virtual reality is just one of many tools that Air Force soldiers can use to enhance effectiveness across the Air Force and enhance innovative problem-solving.

Date: 01.03.2022 Posted: 01.03.2022 17:22 Story ID: 412408 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web View: 20 Downloads: 0 Public Domain

This work, the 176th Maintenance Group Virtual Reality Lab, will showcase innovative training by David Bedard identified by DVIDS. You must comply with the restrictions listed at https: //www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/412408/176th-maintenance-group-virtual-reality-lab-introduces-innovative-training The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

