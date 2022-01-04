This smart collar wants to be an apple watch for your dog





Pet trackers have been around for years, but Invoxia is trying to rock things with CES 2022 in a new smart color that can also monitor dog vital signs. And of course, Smart Color also acts as your dog’s GPS and activity tracker.

Dog fitness trackers usually rely on a combination of accelerometer and GPS sensor. Invoxias’s approach is a little different. Invoxia is working with a board-certified veterinary cardiologist to monitor vitals such as resting breathing rate and heart rate, a small radar sensor of the same type as the Soli radar used by Google on Pixel 4 smartphones. It states that it has developed a deep learning AI that utilizes. According to Invoxia CEO Amlie Caudron, radar is ideal because it can read regardless of the condition of the dog’s fur.

There is a radar that sends a radio signal facing the neck, and that signal is not reflected by the hair, Cordron told The Verge. Therefore, the amount of fur and hair does not matter. It is reflected in the first layer of skin. Therefore, the radar can actually know the speed and movement of the skin beneath the collar. These movements are sent to an algorithm that determines heart rate and respiratory rate.

Another advantage, according to Cordron, is that the collar allows you to sit more loosely and comfortably around the dog’s neck. This is not the case for human smartwatches and fitness trackers. These smartwatches and fitness trackers require a tighter fit and better skin contact in order to get accurate heart rate readings.

Invoxia isn’t the only pet technology to track dog vital signs. Believe it or not, there are also continuous heart rate monitoring EKG vests and Petpace Smart Collar. However, these are more veterinary than regular pet owners and do not include GPS tracking. (At EKG Vest, you may need to rub a conductive gel on your dog. Good luck if you have a fidgeting Fido.) Invoxia Color is a non-traditional GPS tracker and vital monitor. It stands out by combining invasive methods. Compatible with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, LTE-M, with escape alerts and built-in buzzer.

When it comes to activity tracking, Invoxia says it already has four years of data collected from the original GPS PetTracker. In addition to monitoring vital signs, the collar also tracks daily activity and identifies when the dog is walking, running, scratching, eating, drinking, barking, or resting. I can do it. It also comes with a removable upholstery for easy cleaning if the dog likes to run around in the mud.

That said, the Invoxia color focuses primarily on your individual dog’s baseline. So far, continuous vital monitoring of dogs is not really possible on a scale sufficient to customize based on the breed, even if some breeds are susceptible to heart and respiratory conditions. was. However, Coderon does not rule out the possibility of more data.

For reasons why you want to know your dog’s vital signs, Invoxia can help you monitor your pet after surgery, how your pet responds to the drug, or people with known heart or respiratory illnesses. It states that there is a possibility. She also said that owners often find that their pets are too slow. Detecting anomalies at your pet’s baseline may help owners and veterinarians detect the disease early.

However, there is a problem. For now, the Invoxia color is for medium to large dogs only. That’s because it’s difficult to miniaturize radar technology to a size that’s comfortable and lightweight enough for small pets such as toy dogs and cats. (And if you’ve ever put a big tracker on a little dog, size and comfort make a big difference.)

According to Invoxia, the collar will be available in the summer of 2022. There is an estimated $ 99 for the collar itself and an additional $ 12.99 per month for GPS functionality.

