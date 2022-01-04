Tesla moves to China’s controversial Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region





Tesla has opened a store in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where China has been accused of persecuting religious minorities. Companies need to do business in China, balancing China’s demands with human rights issues and US law. China is a major driver of Tesla’s growth, and the company opened a factory in China in 2020. Loading Something is loading.

Tesla already has about 30 stores throughout mainland China, but it’s the latest store to watch.

The electric car giant has opened a showroom in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. China has been accused of organizing a genocide of a minority of Uighur Muslims through camps, sterilization and assimilation in the region.

On December 31, Tesla announced a new store on Weibo, a microblogging site equivalent to Twitter in China. The Wall Street Journal first reported. The announcement came shortly after President Joe Biden signed a bill banning imports from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region due to concerns about forced labor. The new Tesla store is set up to offer sales and delivery services.

“Let’s get the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on an electric journey together in 2022!”, The Wall Street Journal reported. The post also included a photo of a person holding a sign that says “Tesla (Heart) Xinjiang.”

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. Sales in China in recent years have been a key factor in the company’s growth, with the opening of its first factory in Shanghai in 2020.

Human Rights Watch estimated that China was persecuting one million Uighur Muslims in what the organization called “crimes against humanity.” Chinese authorities have been forced to detain people in concentration camps and abandon their culture due to Chinese customs, such as learning Mandarin. Some prisoners describe rape, medical experiments, and forced sterilization.

Insiders recently released a first-person account for three mothers in rmqi, the capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where Tesla opened a new showroom. She said she was forcibly taken to jail by her family, beaten, and then sterilized before fleeing the country for the United States.

China denied charges of genocide, saying the camp was for “re-education” and was calling for Uighur Muslim terrorists and religious militants.

Still, international backlash is causing problems for US companies across different sectors. Wal-Mart, Google, and most notably, Apple has been working on how to operate in a lucrative market, manipulating the Communist Party’s hopes and human rights issues.

China is one of Apple’s most important markets, and technology giants rely heavily on domestic suppliers to assemble their very popular products. However, a March 2020 report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute revealed a relationship between Apple suppliers in China and Uighur workers.

Also, according to a May report from The Information, seven Apple suppliers in China were linked to forced labor programs, including the use of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in November that Apple has a “responsibility” to do business everywhere, including China.

