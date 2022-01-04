Halo Infinite’s Narrative Lead Leaves 343 Industries to Riot Games





Aaron Linde, a narrative lead at Halo Infinites, left 343 Industries in 2022 to pursue new opportunities. The writer announced in a tweet that he would edit the subtitles of Neon Genesis Evangelion, a cult classic anime, to join Riot. game.

In a series of tweets that followed, Linde explained in detail, stating: Report bittersweet news. Depart 343 Industries in 2022 to pursue new opportunities. This was a very difficult decision. Halo Infinite will continue to be one of the most proud achievements of my career for the rest of my life. I am very grateful to be able to participate.

According to IGN, Linde will join Riot Games’ R & D division, where the company will come up with new ideas to take existing IP in new directions. The company recently released two spin-off games, Hextech Mayhem and The Ruined King, based on the League of Legends franchise. In November, we also announced the next assist-based fighter, codenamed Project L, in the early stages of development.

To 343 dear colleagues, to make the best game we’ve ever worked on, to cast a great voice that has improved our work on all lines, and to this wild journey. I would like to thank the players who participated. You made 2021 an incredibly special year for me, Linde added.

Linde led a small team of writers at 343 Industries in planning, developing and executing all of Halo Infinite’s open-world narrative content. This included side mission dialogue, 15,000 lines of enemy-Marine conversations, over 100 radio logs, and other surrounding dialogue capabilities.

Prior to joining 343, Linde was an editor in media such as Destructoid and Shacknews. He then headed to the video games division, where he worked as a narrative design consultant for Monolith Productions’ first middle-earth game, and then as a lead writer for the science fiction shooter Battleborn.

