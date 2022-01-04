Smart lighting company Sengled announces health monitoring light bulbs





Sengled, a smart lighting company that hedged protocol bets by manufacturing Zigbee, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart bulbs, announced a number of new products at CES2022. The most interesting is the SmartHealth Monitoring bulb, and the most fun is the Wi-Fi Video-Sync TV light strip. Sengled also promised support for the new smart home standard, Matter, and added a fourth protocol to the package.

For those unfamiliar with smart lighting companies, Sengled offers a variety of connected light bulbs that cover most smart home bases. Its Zigbee smart bulb works on a hub similar to Philips Hue and is compatible with Alexa, Google, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings.

Its Wi-Fi bulb does not require a hub and works on Alexa, Google and Samsung Smart Things platforms. The Bluetooth bulb currently only works with Alexa, but Product Innovation Director Sengleds Kenneth Camp told The Verge at a briefing prior to CES that Google Home support would arrive in March this year.

The light bulbs of both companies stand out because of their high color rendering index. Most color rendering indexes exceed 90 CRI, which is higher than that of competitors. A CRI is a measure of how well a light bulb reproduces color, with a CRI of 100 indicating true color.

The Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Light is a dual Wi-Fi / Bluetooth bulb with built-in health monitoring using radar technology. It is designed to track sleep, specific biometrics such as heart rate and body temperature, and other vital signs.

The light bulbs can work alone or multiple light bulbs connected via a Bluetooth mesh network can work together to create a virtual map that helps detect human behavior. The camp said it could even determine if someone had fallen.

This can be an impressively unobtrusive way to help monitor if a person living alone may have fallen and injured. It’s not yet clear what happens when a fall is detected.

The product is still under development, so there are few details such as pricing, but Camp said it will be available in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sengleds a new Wi-Fi LED TV light strip with a video sync fit screen size of 55-65 inches. Image: Sengled

The new Wi-Fi TV Lightstrip with video sync (costing $ 120 and coming out in the second quarter) is another trending option to illuminate your TV for a truly immersive experience. The Sengleds version uses a small camera to detect the content being played on the TV. That is, it does not depend on HDMI input. This is similar to how the Govee Immersion TV backlight works.

The Sengleds Video-Sync Lightstrip works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings and can be combined with existing Sengled Entertainment products such as Audio-Sync TV Lightstrips and LED Lightbars.

Camp also told The Verge that Sengled will launch its first Matter-compatible bulb this year. We are deeply involved in Matter, he says. Get your first Wi-Fi A19 bulb ready as soon as it goes on sale. He also said the company is considering adding threaded bulbs to its lineup later this year.

Voice control of the new Wi-Fi LED essential oil diffuser in conjunction with Alexa. Image: Sengled

Other new Sengled products announced at CES2022 include:

Wi-Fi outdoor string lights feature 48-foot or 96-foot individually color-coded bulbs to illuminate patios and other outdoor spaces. It will cost $ 80 to $ 90 per strip and will be available in the second quarter. Stringlights are dual-chip Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be controlled by either protocol, so you can use your mobile phone even if your home Wi-Fi doesn’t reach the patio. The integrated microphone allows music synchronization. Full-color Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-connected portable LED lamps with dimmable rechargeable batteries will also arrive in the second quarter. The lamp has a music sync feature that can be powered by a plug or run on battery power for up to 8 hours. It also includes effects such as candle flicker and awakening routines. Costs range from $ 60 to $ 70. Wi-Fi LED Essential Oil Diffuser Lights are scheduled for the first quarter without pricing yet. The lamp has a scheduling function and a timer function. Zigbee’s window and door sensors, as well as motion sensors for controlling smart lights, will arrive in the second quarter. Pricing is not yet available. An optional white and color optional Bluetooth mesh LED embedded ceiling light with a standard Edison E26 base will arrive in 2022, but pricing has not been announced.

