WebEngage shares top of 2022 marketing innovation





In today’s ever-evolving marketing environment, companies need to adapt to new and evolving technologies to stay ahead of the competition. During the pandemic, the technology industry continued to advance with the explosive growth of e-commerce and the consumption of OTT media. In fact, the evolution of edtech has completely transformed the learning ecosystems of the Gulf countries. Even before Covid-19, education in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) was gloomy with no computer or internet access. But with the help of technology, the combination of distance learning and online learning has proved to be a breakthrough for these countries.

All the talk was about AI and ML technology, which was rippling last year, but one question that all marketers are interested in is MarTech’s next big thing? Let’s take a look at Martec’s top three trends that will dominate 2022 and beyond!

CDP Ends Third-Party Data Issues As Google and Apple abandon their use of third-party data, marketers measure campaign performance, collect data, and use them to gain actionable insights. There is growing concern about that. Data Privacy and Permission As marketing restructures the marketing environment, it’s difficult to gain data-driven insights to drive stronger business outcomes. Relying on first-party data seems like a cluttered path where some of the data is scattered across multiple disconnected platforms and cannot generate unified insights. This is where the Customer Data Platform (CDP) turns tables around.

CDP helps businesses bring all their distributed data together in real time on one centralized platform. This gives marketers a 360-degree view of their customers’ activities, history, and behavior. In addition, CDP provides the flexibility to collect, store, manage, and distribute data without complexity. These results can improve segmentation, better understand the customer experience, and deliver personalized content for deeper engagement.

Omni-channel marketing at the forefront While this may be a worn-out tool as a marketing weapon, omni-channel marketing strategies are still relevant. And in 2022, the use of this strategy to enhance the customer experience, coupled with contextual communication that produces higher conversions, will grow at an accelerating pace. As a result, omni-channel marketing is the driving force behind providing an integrated, real-time customer experience.

There are some interesting statistics showing that omni-channel strategies lead to three-fold growth compared to single-channel interactions: the omni-channel platform offers 90% higher customer retention than single-channel. Omni-channel platform engagement rate is 18.96% Finally, customers buy 250% more often on omni-channel than on a single channel. As many SaaS companies are adding new tools to manage multiple platform campaigns more efficiently, the implementation of the omni-channel strategy is as follows: Easier than ever.

No-code / zero-code becomes new code No-code or zero-code is a platform that allows you to build software applications without writing a single line of code or knowing a programming language. Due to the significant increase in demand for software applications, no-code is a widely adopted concept throughout the enterprise that wants to create applications faster without relying on software developers. The main reason for making a no-code development platform a raging phenomenon is the convenience it offers in terms of usage and cost efficiency.

No-code development platform is a simple user interface building tool that allows you to create applications in minutes. All you need to do is drag and drop and assemble the already coded blocks to create the kind of application your business needs. It’s very easy.

There is definitely no code development platform that is an emerging industry. It is no exaggeration to say that the future of the enterprise will be codeless.

The Rise of Metaverse Marketing You’ve probably heard this for the first time from Mark Zuckerberg, who recently rebranded to “Meta” with the vision of converting Facebook to Metaverse. The term “metaverse” refers to interaction, which is a more immersive and connected digital environment with virtual avatars representing real people. According to the report, in 2022, enterprises will leverage metaverse marketing to deliver new and interesting customer experiences through virtual platforms and interact with customers by integrating them with virtual reality and augmented reality (VR / AR). And create new opportunities to get involved.

In summary, the Metaverse will make a big difference in the marketing world. Companies that embrace this change will need to expand new heights, and those that don’t will have to catch up.

Aswin Ravi is the director of Web Engage MEA

