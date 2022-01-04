As digital lending grows explosively in India, the threat grows.Business and economic news





When V. Rajapandian quit his job at a heat treatment plant in India, the reason had nothing to do with the decline in business performance or profits. Instead, his boss gave a unique explanation. After Rajapandian defaulted on a loan from the mobile app, the recovery agent requested payment for the plant on his behalf.

Rajapandian said he lost his job because of CASHe, the app he used to secure a $ 132 loan. I’m always alive for fear of them chasing me and harassing me.

The challenges of Rajapandians are becoming more and more common as digital lending explodes in India and other developing countries. During the pandemic, the number of apps that promise quick cash has skyrocketed. Many take advantage of the lack of financial literacy to impose high interest rates as high as 500% per year, and in some cases employ laborious collection tactics linked to a series of suicides by Indian activists.

The growing chorus of tech companies and regulators has been cracked down. Globally, Google is blocking hundreds of apps from the Android store to protect borrowers from deceptive and exploitative conditions. Officials in China, Indonesia and Kenya have followed suit, closing a number of start-ups that promise easy cash to those who do not have bank accounts.

India, which has the largest number of such apps in the world, has also taken action. The Reserve Bank of India raised the outlook for new rules for digital lenders in November. Bank-installed panels have found that more than half of the approximately 1,100 digital loan providers operate illegally.

However, protecting borrowers in India is particularly important given the lack of formal credit in countries where personal bankruptcy laws have been enacted and more than a billion people. And while complaints about harassment by digital lenders are far beyond national borders, India’s ambition to become a paradise for innovation combined with Byzantine bureaucracy makes it difficult to wipe out regulatory intervention.

Millions of Indians rely on apps and often have no clear way for borrowers to distinguish between legal and crude.

Eswar Prasad, a professor of Applied Economics and Business Administration at Cornell University, states that these platforms meet clearly unmet needs. The sustainability of digital lenders, which impose exorbitant interest rates, points to potential demand for credit and other commodities that are not well met by traditional financial systems.

Banking gaps are hard to ignore. India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world, with digital lending projected to reach $ 350 billion by 2023. Much of this growth is due to short-term unsecured loans rather than secured credit. Director and partner of the Boston Consulting Group in Mumbai.

Efforts to control illegal apps have had various consequences.

Google reviewed hundreds of apps on the Play Store after the Indian authorities raised the flag, a spokeswoman for the company said. The platform must prove that it has the proper loan license and cannot request a full repayment within 60 days. (Android is the best smartphone for most Indians, but some apps are also available on iOS.)

However, applying stricter rules has become a Whac-A-Mole game. Rahul Sasi, one of the experts who runs cybersecurity firm CloudSEK and has made recommendations to the Reserve Bank of India, said digital lending is a vast and pristine market.

Banned apps simply go to a third-party platform such as Aptoide or advertise with a text message. Consumers may take out a loan unintentionally to repay. The app then uses a mafia-like collection tactic.

According to Sashi, crime will occur in some way.

Aptoide CEO Paulo Trezentos emailed that his company doesn’t host the app unless it’s also available on Google Play. He said lenders who were somehow involved in the illegal activity would be removed soon.

Analysts say the platform is often owned by offshore entities, making it difficult for India to take legal action. Srikanth L, founder of Cashless Consumer, a group that studies the fintech industry. According to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. And Baidu Inc. We use a technology infrastructure built by a Chinese company that uses our cloud services.

A Baidu spokeswoman said in an email that FinTech is currently being processed by another company, Du Xiaoman Financial, and declined to comment further. A spokesman for Du Xiaoman Financial said the company does not operate in India. Alibaba did not return a request for comment.

The Reserve Bank of India may tighten its digital lending rules as early as this year. The guidelines under consideration include severe penalties for non-compliant apps with a particular focus on eliminating unregulated loan providers. Leading digital payment companies such as Paytm have not been accused of similar looting.

The risk is that personal lending can be stressful and malicious companies can strengthen their operational practices. As data from the Reserve Bank of India showed last week, consumer credit delinquency levels rose from the previous year to September.

Vivek Belgavi, FinTech and Alliance Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in India, said this recommendation is undoubtedly a step towards curbing illegal lending.

Activists say that stricter regulatory measures can also help save lives. Last year, the SaveThem India Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps victims of cybercrime, linked 17 suicides to a tough recovery tactic.

The organization’s director, Pravin Kalaiselvan, said his staff made more than 64,000 calls from Indians accusing harassment in 2021. That number has increased by 31% since 2020. A district court recently ruled that their method could not be interpreted as a bet on suicide, but hundreds of police complaints were filed against debt collectors.

If they took action a year ago, Kalaiselvan said about regulators, we wouldn’t have seen so many people kill them.

The Reserve Bank of India did not respond to requests for comment.

For a first-time borrower like Rajapandian, who worked as a manager at a heat plant in Chennai, approaching a digital lender in 2020 was his only option instead of traditional loan credit.

As the coronavirus surged across India, closing factories and expelling millions of workers, Rajapandian tried to prepare for the worst. CASHe, which he downloaded to his Android phone, offered to make up for $ 200 a month and inject money immediately to take care of his wife and four-year-old son.

However, Rajapandian struggled to pay a loan with a 300% interest rate. He said that was when the threat began.

For months, CASHe’s agents called him several times a week, abused my parents and wife, and contacted the thermal power plant, he said. Rajapandian quit his job as his boss became more and more angry and threatened to dismiss him. Last month he filed a complaint with the police.

He said I thought of suicide.

A local police station in Chennai has confirmed receipt of Rajapandians complaints against the app filed on December 17th. CASHe, a Mumbai-based company founded in 2016, did not answer the detailed question list. With a customer base of over 3 million, the company has not been charged with crime.

Rajapandian said the call wasn’t stopped. He said he was trying to cover up his new employment so that they would be very abusive and collectors wouldn’t even endanger the job.

It’s not about money anymore, he said.

