Geo-targeting in the Google search console can adversely affect search rankings





The international targeting feature of the Google Search Console, also known as “geo-targeting,” can reduce your search ranking if you’re trying to reach a wide range of users.

This topic is described in the Google Search Central SEO Business Hours Hangouts recorded on December 31st.

An SEO named Aleem Bawany joins the live stream and asks Google search proponent John Mueller why his little sister site outperforms his main site.

According to Bowany, the main site publishes public news content and may be republished on sister sites.

Even though the main site is the source of news, it is the smaller sites that achieve a more favorable ranking.

After looking at the site, Mueller states that this may be due to the international targeting settings of the search console.

See Mueller’s full response in the sections below.

How geo-targeting can negatively impact rankings

Mueller personally searched the site and ruled out major issues that could interfere with the site in search results, such as manual penalties and spam links.

What he happened to notice is that the search console site’s international targeting settings are set for Pakistan.

It’s okay if your main goal is to rank in Pakistan, but it can adversely affect your ranking in other countries.

Mueller said:

“I’ve noticed that Pakistan’s search console has geotargeting set up. I don’t know if it’s by design or what you’re trying to do. General If you want to create an English-speaking news website, it makes sense to turn off geotargeting, so that could be something that can help you. “

If you want your website to target audiences around the world, Mueller says you need to “make sure” turn off international targets in the search console.

“When it comes to search, if you want to target a country other than Pakistan, like a typical English-speaking news site, definitely turn it off. It really focuses on Pakistan and then only a few to other countries. It can affect that in terms of focusing on. “

Bawany will follow up by asking Mueller how long it will take for changes to be reflected in Google search results.

It can take a week to a couple of months, Mueller said.

Because the site in question publishes news content, changes may appear in search results faster than other types of sites.

“My guess is from a week or two to maybe a month or two, which is like a time frame that I think will take something like geo-targeting settings to change. ..

When it comes to news websites, I think it’s a bit faster than usual, as news websites focus on new content, and new content makes it easy to see the settings.

So, perhaps the news website is shorter, but not all systems involved in changing geotargeting settings. “

Watch the video below to hear the full discussion.

Featured image: Screenshot of YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral in January 2022.

