Diagnostic specialist Bond Digital Health secures an additional 1m





Bond Digital Health, a Welsh-based medical technology company, has secured an additional 1 million cash injections to support its growth plans.

The Cardiff-based company, which developed the data capture and management system for the immunochromatographic test, raised the investment through its existing shareholders.

The investment included 350,000 equity funds from the Welsh Development Bank, with the rest coming from members of Welsh Club, a wealthy investment service.

Investors through the Wealth Club included the company’s CEO, Ian Smith, and its chair, Wayne Harvey.

The current funding round ends at the end of January and Bond aims to raise another $ 500,000.

This money will be used to expand the team next year, including new customer success teams and additional resources for sales, marketing and product development teams.

Some of these roles serve Bonds’ international customer base as the company expands abroad.

CEO Ian Smith said: This year was another important year of growth and development for Bond Digital Health. With multiple international customers signing up for the platform, we need to be sure to meet their needs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This funding helps to achieve that by securing the right people in the right roles. Thanks to the Welsh Development Bank and Welsh Club for helping us reach this point.

Mark Bowman, Senior Investment Executive at Development Bank of Wales, said: The team of Ian and Bond is facing a bright future as it can revolutionize the management of the result data of lateral flow tests. Business growth through equity investment from the Welsh Flexible Investment Fund.

Funded by the Government of Wales and the Bank of Wales Development, the 500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund provides loans, mezzanine finance and equity for 25 to 10 million transactions.

In 2020, Bond received approximately 2 million equity funds and more than 200,000 grants from the UK and Wales governments. This allowed Bond to expand its development team and bring its flagship product, Transform, to market.

Transform is a horizontal flow data management platform. Record immunochromatographic (LFT) results and additional data in real time via the Transform app. All data is captured on the platform and ready to be viewed in the Transform dashboard.

