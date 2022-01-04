Vivo Y21T with Snapdragon 680 Launches in India: Everything You Need to Know





Vivo has expanded India’s midrange Y series with the new Vivo Y21T. The phone has already been launched in other regions like Indonesia, but it’s now coming to India and there are some changes like a larger 90Hz screen and toned down specs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the variations of the Vivo Y21T India, including pricing, features, and specs.

Vivo Y21T: What’s new?

The Vivo Y21T features a 6.58 inch FHD + display with a water drop style camera cutout in the center. The phone supports a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with additional features such as eye protection mode.

This phone has a Snapdragon 680 processor paired with the latest FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11. Unlike the international version, which comes with 6GB RAM and 2GB virtual RAM, 4GB RAM and 1GB virtual RAM are supported. The storage available here is 128GB, and the phone is available in midnight blue and pearl white color options.

When it comes to the camera, the phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 2MP super macro lens and a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP bokeh camera. Software features such as portrait mode, super HDR, super night mode are here. On the front, on the other hand, is an 8MP single camera for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the Vivo Y21T includes dual 4G support in the SIM slot, dual band WiFi support, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio port and a USB Type-C port for charging. The 5,000mAh battery keeps the mobile phone ticking, charging at up to 18W and supporting reverse charging.

The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, measuring 164.26 76.08 8mm and weighing 182g. The Vivo Y21T is priced at Rs 16,490 and both color variations will be available throughout the Vivo India E store and retail stores from January 3, 2022.

