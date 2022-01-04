Amazon and Google deploy their troops to thwart antitrust bills





Proponents of antitrust law have accused high-tech giants of spreading unfounded horror and agitating small business anxiety to slow the growing antitrust momentum in parliament. However, this effort shows that data centers, warehouses, business partnerships, and corporate networks of large numbers of users have brought huge numbers of potential allies to Amazon and Google in a confrontation with Washington.

In this case, I’m happy that Amazon has placed people like me, says Kristin Rae, founder of Inspire Travel Luggage, a vendor that primarily sells products on Amazon. Maybe we can contact Congressmen and say, “Wow, my job, position, and brand may be at risk.”

Ray, who appeared in Amazon’s blog posts and videos about small businesses and female entrepreneurs using the market, was particularly concerned about bills like Senator Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) and Chuck Ernest Grassley (Iowa). Said that. It will prevent large companies from unfairly supporting their own products in their online market. Amazon says the law could force the company to close third-party markets.

According to supporters, the bill S. 2992 (117) aims to protect small vendors like Rae and points out a series of complaints about major platform providers such as Amazon and Apple. However, Ray argued that the bill would harm her own economic lifeline by denting Amazon’s business model.

It was like written by someone who didn’t understand e-commerce. “

Ray contacted the company after learning about billing from an email alert that Amazon sent to 2 million retail, creative, and technology partners. Its public policy team is Congressman Darin Rafud (R-Illness), her representative of the house.

The Connected Commerce Council, an industry group that counts Amazon and Google as funders and partners, will also hold a zoom meeting with Ray and two other Illinois Democrats, Senator Tammy Duckworth and Jan Schakowsky. did. (The parliamentary office did not respond to requests for comment on the meeting.)

Ray is not alone. Two lawmakers who demanded to talk anonymously on a divisive topic were flooded with calls and emails from entrepreneurs who heard Amazon’s warning that the law might force the seller’s platform to shut down. He said he was doing it. The law could also reduce voters’ employment opportunities, according to two parliamentary aides who spoke openly on condition of anonymity, to lawmakers in the district where Amazon’s warehouses and Google’s data centers are located. Told.

One of Congress’s aides is hesitant to support antitrust law by members of the House of Representatives, whose district includes a Google data center, after the parliamentary office received a similar objection from the local chamber of commerce.

Amazon itself supported the argument that the bill was bad for lawmakers’ backyard business. A company lobbyist raised concerns with the Chief of Staff to Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), Arguing that Senators should be more supportive because of Amazon’s new headquarters in Virginia. Raised. (Warner did not respond to a request for comment on the record.)

They are using horror tactics to support the bill, and Congressman Ken Buck, whose House sponsored a companion to the Klobsher Grasley bill as part of a technology-focused bill package, to the Republicans. The Republican Party) said the judicial committee was approved in June. He said he was worried that the efforts of the tech giant would work.

They will definitely find some receptive ears, Buck said. If companies first enter, they can help generate this awareness.

A Republican Senate aide reiterated that concern.

It’s very powerful when you have a small business in your district that is in contact with you, the aide said, anonymity because they are not allowed to speak on record. Request. These sellers truly believe what Amazon is telling them. It’s difficult for lawmakers to deal with.

In a November interview with TBS Samanthaby in a speech marathon, Klobuchar pushed forward with public rebuttals, arguing that her bill would help small businesses compete and expand consumer options. .. Klobuchar held a roundtable with some of the small businesses she said would benefit from her law. She also challenged the worst-case scenario offered by supporters of large corporations.

Senator Amy Klobuchar will speak at a hearing at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 15, 2021.Anna Money Maker / Getty Images

The bill does not outlaw Amazon Prime, Klobuchar said in a statement. She added: or free shipping.

Prime Amazon’s $ 119 annual membership program offers benefits such as free express delivery. This is just one sign that the corporate footprint is widespread. With an estimated 153 million members in the United States, President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in last year’s elections.

According to the company, more than 500,000 US small businesses sell on Amazon stores and create more than 1.8 million jobs, all of which are at risk by law.

In a statement to POLITICO, Amazon’s top lobbyist Brian Hughesman explicitly stated that the law would explicitly ban primes and operate the market with first-party retailers. Although not banned, the bill’s vague bans and unfavorable penalties limit its ability to provide these services in its current form. We urge Congress to consider these consequences rather than rush the bill in this ambiguous language.

Google spokesperson Julie Tararo McAllister said the search giant and its allies will continue to pay attention to the unintended consequences of the antitrust bill.

We and various other companies and industry groups have clarified very real concerns about these bills.

Bills that could pass both houses with bicameral support pose a serious threat to a company’s business model.

Senate law prohibits Apple, Facebook, Google, and Amazon from supporting their products and discriminating against rivals using the company’s platform. Twelve sponsors and co-sponsors are six Republicans and six Democrats, most of whom belong to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Buck and Rep. The House version, backed by David Cicilline (DR.I.), HR 3816 (117), has 24 sponsors and co-sponsors so far.

Companies and their allies are fanning out to inspire opposition across the Capitol and beyond.

The Connected Commerce Council said it has arranged 23 meetings between members of small businesses and their representatives or senator offices since June. The group will also hold five roundtable meetings with members, staff, and small business owners to tell Congress “not to spend valuable time and taxpayer money chasing companies that support small businesses.” He states that he has signed more than 7,000 letters to urge him.

The council secretariat has most likely listened to us, listened to the concerns of its members, and sought to better understand what was at stake here, the council said. Rob Letzlav, Managing Director, said. He added that his group couldn’t meet Klobuchar himself many times, it’s unheard of or has come back to you well when the senator can meet.

Amazon and Google rarely mobilize a corps of customers to oppose the law, but it’s the lever they chose to pull during this lobbying. Amazon is the most outspoken bill, sending email to the list serve of thousands of online businesses selling on its site.

The e-commerce giant has also launched a website titled “Support Small Sellers” that encourages SMEs to express their concerns directly to elected officials. The bill jeopardizes Amazon’s ability to operate a market for sellers, as the site reads, and potentially hundreds of thousands of American small businesses lose access to Amazon’s customers and services. The result will be.

Google has created a similar website about the law and warns users of its office tools that the bill may force tech giants to remove their business information from their maps and search results. I sent you an email.

In addition to Warner, Virginia, Amazon has targeted colleagues in Glasley, the Iowa delegation, including Republican Senator Joni Ernst and GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Amazon spokeswoman Brooke Overwetter talks with many lawmakers and their staff to share their views on laws that may harm our business, sellers and customers.

On the House of Representatives, both companies are directing lobbying efforts to legislative general members and supporters.

According to an email obtained by POLITICO, a spokeswoman representing the Connected Commerce Council fought Texas and sent an email to the local chamber of commerce suggesting tweet language and public messages that violated the law.

The goal is to see how Texas people are aware of these false suggestions and negatively impact consumers and small businesses across the state. We believe that the local chambers of commerce throughout the state are the best messengers.

Lance Gooden, a Republican, co-sponsor of the bill, said he wasn’t retreating despite pressure. He said I met a big tech company that tried to persuade me not to support the bill. I disagree with their claims and believe it’s time for these companies to be held liable for harming American consumers and small businesses.

Proponents of the bill see the company’s full-scale approach as a sign that they take the threat seriously.

The tech giant is co-director of the Independence Institute, an advocacy group focused on protecting the community from concentrated corporate power, clearly recognizing that Congress is gaining momentum to act. Stacy Mitchell said. The fact that they have stepped up this level of campaign in an attempt to scare people is a good sign of the reform law’s support.

But Rae, the founder of Inspire Travel Luggage, is waiting to see if the parliamentary office she spoke to pays attention to her warnings.

I hope those staff will listen to us, she said. We just need to be asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/01/04/amazon-google-thwart-antitrust-bills-526460 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos