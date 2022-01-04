OnePlus 10 Pro sports triple rear camera, Hasselblad brand





The long-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro has been confirmed to be available on January 11th, revealing that the first official teaser for mobile phones will come with a brand new triple rear camera array on the back along with the Hasselblad camera brand. I made it.

OnePlus also revealed that smartphones are offered in two color options: Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald.

“We’ve been working hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly balanced flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. This is the first look. Personally, I love the updated new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module. “Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, said: Tweet while sharing the first look of future mobile phones.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and runs on the Android 12 operating system.

According to 3C certification, the OnePlus 10 Pro with model number NE2210 supports 7.3 amps output at 11V. It translates to a fast charging speed of 80W!

So far, the fastest charge supported by OnePlus devices is 65W. According to the report, the fast charging speed of 80W makes the OnePlus 10 Pro the fastest charging OnePlus device.

Besides this, the phone was previously advertised as having a 5,000mAh battery. Supported by 50W wireless charging support. This device may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

According to a recent report, smartphones are expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. The screen is curved on either side and has a hole punch notch in the upper left corner.

