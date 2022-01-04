Motorola Moto G71 5G India launch date set for January 10: Expected price, specifications





The Motorola Moto G71 5G India launch date is set for January 10th, confirmed by Chinese companies on Tuesday. Motorola’s mobile phone made its debut in Europe last November. It is equipped with features such as a triple rear camera and a hole punch display design. The Moto G71 5G is also based on the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. Smartphones are touted for up to two days of battery life on a single charge. It also supports Motorola’s unique Turbo Power fast charge.

Motorola Moto G715G released in India

Motorola India’s official Twitter handle has confirmed the release date of the Moto G715G. There was a teaser image showing that the new smartphone will be available for purchase in Japan through Flipkart. The launch date was recently proposed by Tarekomi Mukuru Sharma.

Motorola Moto G715G Price

The price of the Motorola Moto G715G in India has not yet been revealed. However, the smartphone was launched in Europe with a starting price of € 299.99 (about 25,200 rupees). It appeared with models such as the Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31. The Moto G51 and Moto G31 made their debut in India a few weeks after their global launch.

Motorola Moto G715G Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Motorola Moto G715G runs on Android 11, with a My UX custom skin on top and a 6.4-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) Max Vision OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. 60Hz refresh rate. This phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. The Moto G71 5G shows off its triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Motorola offers the Moto G715G a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The front camera is paired with an f / 2.2 lens.

The Moto G71 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connection options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor and has a 5,000mAh battery that supports TurboPower30 fast charging.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Jagmeet Singh writes about Gadgets 360 consumer technology in New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360 and is a frequent author of apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development. Jagmeet is available on Twitter @ JagmeetS13 or email [email protected] Please send us leads and tips.Other Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, Chromebook 314 released at CES2022: Price, Specifications

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/motorola-moto-g71-5g-india-launch-date-january-10-price-specifications-sale-flipkart-2687657 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos