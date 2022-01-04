Verizon and Google’s BlueJeans work together to unleash the value of remote workers





What you need to know:

BlueJeans Meetings are preloaded on Glass Enterprise Edition 2 devices sold by Verizon.

The combination of Google Pixel, Glass Enterprise Edition 2, and BlueJeans Meetings unleashes a new way to visualize the world around you hands-free.

With 5G mobile connectivity, Google Pixel 6 with BlueJeans Meetings on Glass maximizes productivity and minimizes error rates for frontline workers.

New York, NY-Verizon Business today announced that Blue Jeans Meetings are now available in Glass Enterprise Edition 2 *. Soon, business customers will be able to purchase BlueJeans preloaded Glass Enterprise Edition 2 * from Verizon for $ 1,139.99 to integrate glass wearables into new ways of working. Save up to $ 700 on Glass Enterprise Edition 2 when purchased with the Pixel 6 for a limited time.

According to a Quadrant Strategies study, 80% of companies report that front-line workers need innovative, hands-free solutions to maintain safety and efficiency in the field. Today’s announcement provides an immersive premium, hands-free video conferencing experience that enables workers to work smarter, faster and safer. Combining BlueJeans Meetings with Glass Enterprise Edition 2 and Pixel 6s 5G mobile hotspots increases productivity and facilitates collaboration for employees from anywhere 2. This allows businesses to save time and improve the quality of their work. ..

Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, said 5G is the platform for the future of work, enabling teams to rethink the implications of leveraging technology and doing their jobs in a hybrid environment. The collaboration of BlueJeans by Verizon, Google Pixel, and Glass provides our customers with a high-quality augmented reality experience that can alleviate operational challenges and improve business outcomes. Verizon Business and Google are working together to realize the future of work today.

BlueJeans on Glass EE2 allows supervisors to virtually see a remote employee’s vantage point so that field workers can get expert support without leaving the field. It will help. With the hands-free capabilities of Glass EE 2, BlueJeans also helps warehouse workers, technicians, engineers and other remote field workers process customer orders more efficiently and build complex machines. increase. Companies looking to take advantage of the Google ecosystem can combine Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with Google Pixel 6 and Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity to take advantage of C-band spectrum 6 and use BlueJeans to maximize remote and field worker productivity. You can use visual guidance to minimize the error rate. Through a handheld solution.

Glass leverages Verizons 5G Ultra Wideband networks and real-time edge computing capabilities over mobile hotspot connectivity to enable innovations that require low latency. For example, developers can use the combined technology to explore advanced computer vision with real-time virtual annotation and freehand animation for apps that provide collaborative, training, or entertainment use cases.

Add Google Ecosystem to Verizons Video and 5G Features

The hands-free and lightweight design of Glass Enterprise Edition 2s and the battery-saving features of Pixel 6s provide a convenient mobile connection and a long-lasting video connection, so you can do all your safe and convenient tasks with BlueJeans. America’s most reliable network video conferencing app and Verizons 5G features. The main features of Blue Jeans Meetings in Glass Enterprise Edition 2 are:

Simplified navigation: The Glass Enterprise Edition 2 interface allows users to easily navigate settings and apps, such as BlueJeans Meetings feature settings, using a side-mounted touchpad.

Seamless Meeting Participation Experience: Scan the QR code, including your meeting ID and password, to join a BlueJeans meeting.

HD Video Collaboration: Glass Enterprise Edition 2s’ built-in 8MP camera and preloaded BlueJeans app can stream HD video resolutions up to 720p, providing an immersive experience with spatial audio.

Immersive Audio: Built directly into BlueJeans Meetings, Dolby Voice Audio features world-class noise suppression to help you solve problems in a timely manner and reduce potential disruption that can affect spatial audio. , Realize truly immersive collaboration.

Connect to remote employees with a 5G connection: Pixel takes full advantage of 5G4-quickly and efficiently access Pixel 5G mobile hotspots and easily share connections with QR code Wi-Fi sharing I will do 5.

New Mobile Experience: A major redesign of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro combines superior technology with stress-free security features with the Google Tensor processor to help increase employee productivity and protect sensitive data. .. The smartest and fastest Pixel smartphone ever 3.

BlueJeans Meetings with Pixel 6 and Glass Enterprise Edition 2 provide convenient and secure video collaboration. This allows enterprise remote and field workers to focus on their best work rather than langling the tools.

Find out more about Google Business Phones and Devices.

1 Requires a separate paid subscription to BlueJeans.

2 Internet connection required

3 Based on internal benchmark tests on pre-production devices

4 5G data plan required (sold separately). 5G services are not available in all carrier networks or in all regions. Please contact your carrier for more information. 5G service, speed, and performance depend on many factors, including the network capabilities and signal strength of the carrier. Actual results may vary. Not all features are available in all regions. Data rates may apply. See g.co / pixel / networkinfo for more information.

5 Some of these steps only work on Android 11 and above.

6 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) is only available in some parts of the city. 5G UWB access requires a 5G-enabled device with selected voice / data and a 5G UWB plan. 5G available in more than 2,700 cities nationwide.

