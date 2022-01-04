It has been confirmed that the Moto G71 5G will be available in India on January 10th: all details





Motorola confirmed the launch of the Moto G71 5G in India on January 10th. The smartphone, which debuted worldwide in November 2021, will be sold in India via Flipkart. The promotional poster also shows that the global model and the Indian-specific model are the same as the triple rear camera. The phone gets at least two color options, the poster reveals. The Moto G71 5G was launched with a price tag of € 299.99. This is about Rs25,200. It may be priced around the same range of countries.

In terms of specifications, the Moto G715G comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD + (1,0802,400 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, but most competitors in this range have at least a 90Hz screen. .. Internally, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The same chipset powers the iQOOU 5 in China. The triple rear camera system comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. In advance, the Moto G71 5G has a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G71 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery that supports Turbo Power 30 fast charging technology. Phone connection options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac. In the sound department, there is support for Dolby Atmos. The Moto G70 has a dustproof and water resistant IP52 rating.

The Lenovo-owned company also launched the Moto G200 in November 2021 with the Snapdragon 888 + SoC. This is an overclocked version of Snapdragon 888. It also has a 108-megapixel primary camera on the back, plus some key features. After that, it costs 449 euros, about 37,800 rupees. However, the details of its unique availability in India remain unknown.

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/tech/moto-g71-5g-confirmed-to-launch-in-india-on-january-10-all-details-4621619.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos