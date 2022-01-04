5 settings you need to change now





Windows 11 brings a lot of visual and functional changes. It takes time for most users to do all this. If you recently updated to Windows 11 and want to change your productivity from day one, you can tweak some settings to make it look like Windows 10. Here are five settings you need to check immediately after updating or booting to Windows: 11.11.

Readjust the start button

One of the first things you see in Windows 11 is a taskbar like macOS. It is currently centered.With all fixed apps[スタート]The button is fixed in the center of the screen. However, you can change this to align the taskbar to the left again.

You can align the taskbar to the left side of the Windows 10 style. Method is as follows. (Express photo)

To do this, right-click on an empty area of ​​the taskbar and click the Settings button on the taskbar. In the displayed section,[タスクバーの動作]Expand the section and[タスクバーの配置]In the dropdown,[中央]not[左]Choose.

Remove unwanted items from the taskbar

The Windows 11 taskbar also integrates options such as Microsoft Teams and task view buttons. If you do not want to use these options, you can choose to remove them. To do this, right-click on the empty space on the taskbar to return to the taskbar settings.

Here’s how to remove unwanted taskbar items: (Express photo)

[タスクバーアイテム]Expand the section and uncheck the apps you don’t want to pin to the taskbar.

Return to old context menu

Right-clicking on any drive or folder in Windows 11 brings up a new context menu with many new options that you may use frequently.[その他のオプションを表示]It will be hidden under the button. This new style may work for some, but others may find that frequent options are hidden behind extra clicks.

How to revert the extensible context menu in Windows 11 to the old style. (Express photo)

To revert to the old-style context menu from Windows 10, follow these steps:

Step 1: Press the Windows button + R on your keyboard to open Registry Editor. Type regedit and press Enter.

Step 2: Go to HKEY_CURRENT_USER SOFTWARE CLASSES CLSID, right click on the CLSID folder and click[新規]/ /[キー]Choose. Name this new subfolder {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2} (with square brackets).

Step 3: Create a new subfolder under the newly created subfolder in the same way. Do this. Right-click the {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2} key and click[新規]/ /[キー]Select and name it InprocServer32. Once created, double-click the Default key in the right panel, leaving the value column empty,[OK]Click.

When you reboot the system, the expanded context menu will be displayed directly.

New window snap options

Windows 11 offers more window snap presets instead of the usual 50-50 splits. With the new option, you can also quickly snap the three and four windows into place.

Check below.

Check out the new snap layouts offered in Windows 11. (Express photo)

To take advantage of this feature, in any window[最大化]Hover over the button (the button between minimize and close) to see the new options. When you click on the selected layout, Windows will automatically arrange the open windows accordingly.

Title bar shake function

The shake feature in the title bar is useful when you often work with multiple windows and programs open at the same time. If you have too many windows open, click the title bar of the main window you’re working on and quickly drag left or right a few times to quickly minimize all other windows.

However, you must first enable this feature for it to work.To do this, in Windows[設定]/ /[システム]/ /[マルチタスク]Go to and turn on the window shake feature in the title bar.

