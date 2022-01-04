Highlights of CES 2022 Media Day: Everything we’ve seen, from the Galaxy S21FE to the Alienwares Concept Nyx





The world’s largest tech show will not be officially held until Tuesday, but CES Media Day 2022 was full of announcements. Several large companies, including Samsung and Dell, have announced the latest products and services. Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 FE after a long delay, Alienware debuted the Concept Nyx game streaming server, and OnePlus used the CES 2022 to announce its latest flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro. This year’s CES will be officially held from January 5th to 7th.

Here is a summary of all the highlights from Monday in CES2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE

Samsung’s first big smartphone in 2022 is not the Galaxy S22, but the Galaxy S21 FE (FE stands for Fan Edition). The significantly delayed Galaxy S21 FE is basically a simplified version of its flagship product, the Galaxy S21, with some trade-offs. The “affordable” flagship features a 6.4-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 128GB-based model at a low price of $ 699. Phones will be available in some countries next week. Galaxy S21FE has joined Samsung’s crowded smartphone lineup. The question is, who is the target audience for the Galaxy S21 FE? The S21 FE is between the regular Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A52.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the most anticipated flagships in 2022. (Image credit: OnePlus) OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro has passed. Enter the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus will use the week of CES 2022 to announce its first mega flagship of the year. The phone has no price or specs, but the company shared a photo of the device. That’s exactly what the rumors suggest. High-end smartphones are rumored to have a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, 5G network support, and a 5,000mAh battery. increase. As for the camera, the phone will be equipped with a 48-megapixel primary shooter that supports a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. OnePlus 10 Pro runs on a new integrated operating system that combines Android-based Oxygen OS with Oppo’s Color OS. OnePlus will launch its latest flagship in China on January 11th.

Alienware Concept Nyx

The Dells Alienware brand is exhibiting concept devices at CES, and this year is no exception. Concept Nyx has joined the long list of Dells classic concept devices in CES 2022. It’s basically a home server that allows you to stream games throughout your home. The idea behind this product is to allow users to stream multiple games to multiple devices at once, regardless of the hardware they are playing. So far, the Alienwares Concept Nyx is just a prototype at this point, and the brand hasn’t put the device on the mass market yet.

Colorsonic helps you dye your hair in a convenient way at home. (Image credit: LOral) LOreal Colorsonic

LOral has become the annual name at CES, and 2022 is no exception. This time around, I’m going to introduce Color Sonic, a device similar to a straightener, but in reality, it’s aimed at allowing you to apply hair color evenly, without the confusion that the process usually involves. Colorsonic provides consistent hair coloring results, claims the company, and the device will be officially released in 2023.

With Colorsonic, users can choose from over 40 shades and the device is ready for hair coloring applications at the push of a button. There are hairbrush-like hairs on the top that convey the color. Also, use a color cartridge to mix and create hair colors. Based on the video shared by L’Oreal, applying hair color is as easy as combing hair. Simply wash your hair after the process and the new color will show through.

I don’t know how much this device will cost when it actually hits the market, but if it really works smoothly like the demo video, it could change the way you color your hair at home.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra used the CES 2022 to announce the $ 119 Elite 4 Active, a set of waterproof Active Noise Canceling (ANC) earphones. It provides a safe and comfortable fit without the need for hooks or wing tips. The earphones support IP57 rating, transparent mode that can capture the outside world, and both AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs. Jabra claims that it takes 7 hours per charge on the earphones, for a total of 28 hours including the charging case. They are already available in some markets for navy, black and light mint.

The $ 149 Cypress Hero Backpack has a built-in location tracker. (Image credit: Targus) Targus Cypress Hero Backpack

A backpack with a built-in location tracker? Well, Targus is making it and using Apples Find My technology. The $ 149 Cypress Hero Backpack has a built-in location tracker to help owners find the bag from the Find My network if the bag is lost. Also, if you lose your iPhone, you can ping the phone by pressing the button on your backpack. Cypress Hero comes with a replaceable battery that can be recharged via USB. The smart bag will be available in the spring / summer 2022.

Introducing body scan. This is an innovative connected health station that provides an unprecedented scale of indicators.





Withings Body Scan

The new smart scale Withings Body Scan announced by the company at CES2022 is much more powerful. The body scan does all the basic things you can expect, but it does a 6-read ECG read every time you weigh. There are 14 electrodes on the base and 4 more on the retractable handle. In addition, the body scan splits the torso, arms, and legs, showing the specific configuration in the companion app. Withings said it plans to launch a body scan scale in late 2022 with FDA approval. The price is $ 299.95.

LG’s “Media Chair” concept is a curved 55-inch OLED display with a reclining chair to form some sort of entertainment pod. (Image credit: LG) LG’s “media chair” concept

LG is unveiling two new concept devices at CES2022, one of which is the media chair. Essentially marketed as a “modern relaxation device,” it features a 55-inch curved OLED display and reclining chair, forming a sort of entertainment pod. The curved display vibrates to produce audio without the need for external speakers. The buttons on the reclining arm allow the user to switch the OLED panel from vertical and horizontal to comfortably watch the movie. OLED displays use tens of millions of self-luminous self-luminous pixels.

Samsung’s new remote control uses the radio waves of the Wi-Fi router to keep it charged. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Eco Remote

Samsung makes remote controls that can be charged via radio waves from your router. The new Eco Remote Remote draws power from the radio waves emitted by the Wi-Fi router to keep it charged. There is a USB-C port as a backup. The remote control is environmentally friendly and uses recycled materials. Samsung plans to ship the remote later this year.

