Bitcoin uses 8 times more power than Google and Facebook combined





Bitcoin mining uses eight times as much power as Google and Facebook combined. (Credit: Getty Images)

Crypto has a big carbon footprint issue.

An average of 1,173 kilowatt hours (kWh) is required for a single Bitcoin transaction, which is sufficient to power a typical British home for more than three months.

According to MoneySuperMarket.com data, Bitcoin is the most power-consuming cipher, with an average usage of 1,173 kilowatt hours (kWh) per transaction.

By comparison, Google, owned by Alphabet, the world’s largest search engine, uses 12 Twatt-hours (Wh), which is about one-twelfth of Bitcoin’s energy usage.

Facebook, the world’s largest social network, requires 3.5% less 5TWh for its functionality than what is required for cryptocurrencies.

Judging by the number of transactions performed in the last 12 months, it is estimated that Bitcoin transactions used 123 terawatt hours (TWh) or 123 billion kWh of energy.

It consumes more energy than 185 countries, comparable to Norway’s annual energy consumption.

The cost of this carbon dioxide emission is also billions of dollars, and Bitcoin’s annual energy cost is about $ 11.03 billion, which is almost the same as the Bahamas’ GDP.

El Salvador became the first country to build Bitcoin City last year. (Credit: Reuters)

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital assets on the blockchain, also contribute because energy is required at every step of the NFT cycle.

It uses energy from adding (or minting) tokens to the blockchain and bidding on NFTs at auctions, to transactions between buyers and sellers, and even future transactions in the resale market.

Depending on the NFT, the average NFT uses 340 kWh and the carbon footprint is estimated to be 241 kg CO2.

Last year, the popularity of NFTs has grown recently. According to Google Trends data, NFT’s Google search volume in the United States outperformed cryptocurrency and Bitcoin searches.

NFTs use significantly less energy than some cryptocurrency counterparts, but still use 0.3 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy. This is more electricity than 28 countries.

Why do cryptocurrencies consume so much energy?

The process of mining and using cryptocurrencies can be particularly energy intensive due to the algorithms used to power them. With millions of people using, trading and mining every day, cryptographic carbon dioxide emissions are dangerous.

In June, China, the world’s largest electricity consumer, shut down its Bitcoin mining business in Sichuan to address environmental issues. Copyright: NURPHOTO

The technology on which cryptocurrencies are built uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to validate transactions. This is a process that consumes large amounts of energy and hardware, and a significant portion of mining activity uses non-renewable energy resources such as coal.

In June, China, the world’s largest consumer of electricity, shut down its Bitcoin mining business in Sichuan to address environmental issues.

The crypto sector is being encouraged to pursue cleaner mining methods by adopting renewable energies such as solar, wind and geothermal to validate transactions.

Bitcoin Basics: What You Need to Know About Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin is a completely digital peer-to-peer currency (credit: Getty Images)

Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency, an online version of cash-like virtual or digital currency.

It works without a central bank or formal regulation and is usually exchanged from person to person when sold or exchanged.

In 2008, someone called Satoshi Nakamoto published a nine-page white paper detailing Bitcoin’s vision, described as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system that works out of the reach of the government.

A few months later, Nakamoto released software that allowed users to “mining” cryptocurrencies.

Basically, mining involves a computationally intensive process for creating new Bitcoins. The more Bitcoin mined, the harder the process-it requires more computer power and gives Bitcoin an environmentally negative reputation.

Due to the limited amount of Bitcoin that can be produced and distributed, its rarity and theoretical value.

People can track Bitcoin ownership using cryptocurrency wallets, a digital way to exchange payments.

Details are stored in a ledger called the blockchain, making it easy to track. This ledger is generally accessible and contains all confirmed transactions.

The value of cryptocurrencies is constantly changing, just like traditional currencies.

Last year, El Salvador became the first person to legalize the use of Bitcoin. It also announced the construction of a Bitcoin city, where the city and its energy-intensive Bitcoin mining will be powered by the geothermal energy of the volcano.

As Bitcoin is rapidly becoming mainstream, crypto-backed governments could support this sector by allowing mining companies to set up near renewable power grids.

This model is currently used in China, where large-scale mining facilities have been established in areas that are cheap and have excess energy.

Details: Approximately 20,000 new Bitcoin ATMs installed in 2021

Details: A man binning a hard drive, including 330m with Bitcoin, asks NASA for help

