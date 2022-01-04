Forbes India-Economy, Technology: Will India’s Innovation Evolve in 2022?Amit Chandra Questions and Answers





There has never been a better time to become an entrepreneur in India than it is today. Just six years ago we had two unicorns. It’s 79 today! Almost half of these have been created in just over a year, demonstrating great momentum in the journey of innovation through entrepreneurship. According to Invest India, our ecosystem has grown exponentially over the last six years, the number of investors has increased nine-fold, the number of registered startups has increased seven-fold, and now 59,000. It is over.

Over the past few years, we have witnessed significant disruptions in processes, networks, thinking, how to provide capital, and other business methods that typically take decades to replicate. Pandemics and blockades have brought many whole-new innovations, restructured the way we do business, and changed our lives in the coming months. From promoting hybrid work models to cracking digital tools to provide what was only physically possible before, for the benefit of healthcare, education, supply chains, consumer needs, financial services, etc. Remarkable innovations have been seen in various fields, even in response to society. Purpose.

Several factors have converged to support this surge in entrepreneurship and innovation. Supported by a surge in capital, enabled by digitally connected consumers, and supported by talent, many start-ups are servicing a always-on economy. They are becoming more sophisticated, many of them making rapid technological advances in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and location data, and new thresholds for geographic and linguistic barriers. Often exceeds the value.

Underlying this enthusiastic activity is the unique human power to innovate when faced with both unique opportunities and unprecedented challenges. It is this spirit that advances us as we look to the horizons of the next two, five, and ten years of national development and progress.

Innovation in India: Full-scale progress towards the next frontier Digital adoption has accelerated in several sectors over the past few years Fintech, Medtech, Telehealth, Edtech, Cleantech, SaaS (as a service) Software), Micropayments, Binau Pay-Later, Neobank, Social Commerce, Fully Automated, Delivery Apps (Supply Millions to Home and Keep Inventory), Intelligent Supply Chains Born Digital The pandemic was unleashed, only part of the indelible effect. It will completely reshape the industry 100 years ago.

There is a significant increase in the risk of attacking new categories of products and services. This has significantly increased the flow of both funding and human resources, the two most important fuels for further building the ecosystem. Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) financing to India is expected to comfortably exceed $ 50 billion this year, from $ 36 billion in early 2020 and inflows to growing companies. Historically, much of this was purely foreign investors, but now domestic investors are also becoming more and more interested, resulting in the construction of Indian companies that support entrepreneurship and innovation. increase. In addition, we are seeing for the first time that unicorns are taking advantage of capital markets and attracting a great deal of interest from all segments of investors. As a result, start-ups are opening up India’s business environment and encouraging public-private partnerships and ecosystem support from many areas, including corporate, government and investor communities. From job creation to multi-billion dollar valuations, if you’re a serious game-changing innovator or someone who wants to work with it, now!

Specifically, there are several sectors that thrive as a result of innovation. Manufacturing: Manufacturing was one of the worst blows of a pandemic, but there are also great opportunities to profit from what’s happening. With China and with government policy. Recovery, growth, and cost inflation require smart manufacturing technologies, so a more resilient supply chain is needed. Addressing challenges to supply chain, climate sustainability, and security considerations requires an innovative approach.

Retail: According to IBEF, retail e-commerce sales are expected to grow approximately 2.5 times to $ 111.4 billion by 2025 by 2020. The IBMs2020USRetail Index reports that Covid-19 has accelerated the transition to digital shopping for about five years. And the innovations that drive this proliferation are centered around augmented reality (AR), machine learning (ML), and AI, providing consumers with an even more immersive shopping experience. Overlapping India’s smart devices with the much sharper penetration curves of young demographics reveals even more dramatic changes in purchasing behavior.

Healthcare: In the early days of the pandemic, the need for secure access and delivery of health care was an urgent need, and the use of telemedicine surged. McKinsey’s report on telemedicine reports that telemedicine utilization increased 78-fold in February-April 2020 alone. According to a Deloitte study conducted in collaboration with the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), 50% of the executives surveyed will have at least a quarter of outpatient care, preventive care, long-term care, and welfare services virtually delivered by 2040. I thought I would move to. .. Given the reality of healthcare systems that are not very pervasive, could this be a turning point in addressing the challenges faced over decades in this sector?

Agriculture: Agriculture is set to steer disruptive and sustainable innovation. The combination of climate-resistant agriculture, precision agriculture, hydroponics, the data revolution in online sales of agricultural products, and electronic insurance and loans will enable the growth of an accessible and affordable ecosystem. Emerging new era start-ups are attracting $ 2 billion worth of investment and organizing a cohesive system of innovation in this sector. We have seen how difficult it is to promote macro reforms in this area. Whether technology can help drive the micro-revolution is an interesting possibility.

Education: India’s education system is undergoing rapid development and is migrating from the traditional education system. The new education policy of 2020 has expanded the capacity of innovation and experimentation in India. The education sector has changed dynamically with the rapid transition and adoption of digital classrooms and online learning. Despite being able to improve literacy rates, for decades we have achieved poor learning outcomes. Will technology help fill that gap?

We believe that innovations that turn Davids into Goliaths come from everywhere. So instead of looking at obvious spaces like startups with established organizations and networks, you need to dig deeper into the wealth of ideas that are emerging. From the deeper pockets of our country, and across segments, simply to uncover innovations that create social impact along with the economics.

For example, innovations that have been working to solve the problem of plastic waste by creating a circular economy solution around plastic waste. Or a start-up that has developed a platform that collects real-time data and provides analysis to effectively manage mosquito populations, disease risk analysis, and pesticide efficacy. Or you have developed a sewage cleaning robot that cleans manholes and brings quality changes to the lives of manual scavengers. These are the kind of innovations that are important to our well-being, and we only recognize their importance when society faces major challenges such as pandemics. Therefore, it is important to balance commercial viability with social impact when encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

Expect further intervention from public and private stakeholders and ecosystem players in 2022 to discover and support these ideas across India and become a formidable organization that produces desirable impacts on a large scale. doing. To do this, we need an ecosystem web that supports young businesses beyond the metro in order to harness India’s abundant talents. Human capital, institutional support, funding, market access, as well as policies and incentives are all essential to building a sustainable ecosystem for self-sustaining start-ups. Experienced mentors and partners who provide guidance and tactical support can give innovators the opportunity to thrive.

It’s important to note that we couldn’t get here without government support. But to be successful, there are many things we as a country can continue to learn from the best in its class around the world. In Japan, for example, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry is providing large amounts of funding to select high-priority advanced technologies. India can similarly identify five or six key areas and establish professionally managed innovation funds. EU member states, both jointly and individually, are supporting research ventures where the Airbus ecosystem is a major beneficiary, among all the areas of interest in India: telecommunications, high tech, and food.

From a long-term perspective, India can choose to subsidize several key areas under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative. One of the best examples is the NASAs program, which supports innovation, which has benefited thousands of companies and has led to technology advantages in the United States. The United States and Canada are good examples of governments sponsoring innovation in areas such as health care and agriculture, which are important sectors of the Indian economy.

The private sector also needs to play that role. You need to use some of that wealth to fund innovation and entrepreneurship. But it’s more than just a check, successful entrepreneurs need to roll up their sleeves to provide hands-on guidance and mentorship to help support new businesses and pave the way for success. This stream of scalable, trans-contextual innovation will continue to impact and transform the economy and society beyond 2022.

Recently, I’ve seen many Indian leaders steer a global organization. This is a great indicator of the types of talent we have grown in India, but even more exciting is the change in the story. Having a group of Indian innovators who are steering great innovations that are changing both India and the world commercially and socially over time.

The writer is the chair of the board of directors of the Marico Innovation Foundation and the chair of Bain Capital Advisors India.

