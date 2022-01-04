Classic BlackBerry smartphone is officially dead





Beginning January 4, 2022, all legacy BlackBerry smartphones running the BlackBerry OS version will no longer work for calls, text messages, data, and emergency features and will basically be unavailable.

BlackBerry announced this news in September 2020 as part of a broader corporate shift focused on corporate security and solutions. “Another milestone in BlackBerry’s journey is to take steps to discontinue legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, and end of support or end date on January 4th. The company will set the year 2022, “the company said at the time.

BlackBerry was once the pinnacle of the smartphone industry and has long been considered the gold standard for mobile technology. But until the iPhone was announced in 2007, it disrupted the smartphone market and opened up a new era for mobile devices. Ten years after the iPhone went on sale, BlackBerry’s share of the smartphone market has bottomed out.

In 2016, BlackBerry announced that it would focus on services and software for large enterprises and institutions, rather than manufacturing hardware. BlackBerry has made some previous attempts to re-enter the crowded and fragmented smartphone market. At some point, I decided to create a smartphone that would run on Android instead of my own operating system. However, these devices failed to reach mainstream adoption in the years that followed.

For customers who are still using traditional BlackBerry smartphones, the company provides information on the impact of the January 4th decommissioning on you and the steps to prepare.

