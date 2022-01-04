Many of our mass-forming psychoses come from Google





Commentary

Google is probably the greatest and most efficient source of false alarms in human history.

It’s a company whose original slogan was “Don’t be evil.” Do you remember wondering why they think they need to say that?

I knew immediately when it was rumored that the company was working with a Communist Chinese on a Google-style search engine.

They withdrew from that particular company because of their bad reputation, but they’ve used their technical expertise for a long time to manipulate the information, and perhaps with a good learning experience of what they’re doing right now. did. What you see is what they want you to see.

A very recent example of this was related to Dr. Robert Marones’s claim that many Americans suffer from mass-forming psychosis.

This will explain the COVID hysteria that overwhelms many of our citizens.

Also, looking back a little, it may explain a phenomenon called awakening. How many people do you know who describe themselves as awake, not infected with COVID hysteria? Where did they learn directly or subliminally what they should think about?

Let’s return to that recent example. On January 1st, after Malone starred in Joe Rogans’ popular podcast, Liberty Dailys JD Rucker reported:

Today, there was a lot of commentary on mass-forming psychosis that struck major conservative media outlets. There was also a post from Dr. Joseph Marcola, who regained popularity last month. Several reaction videos have also been created, diving deeper than Dr. Malone can cover at the Logans show.

But instead of linking to Dr. Malone’s video, a story that jumps into the phenomenon, or a reaction video that extends the concept, Google decided to advertise a one-and-a-half-minute video of a random guy uncovering it. Look for forming mental illness.

There is no surprise there. This is how Google’s algorithms work, which is more subtle and ultimately deadly than the one designed for China.

Rucker continues to admire DuckDuckGo, an alternative to search, by putting Malones video at the top.

I’m not so optimistic. I like DuckDuck’s privacy policy, but I think the search engine is weak. Like Google, it relies heavily on Wikipedia, which betrays the ideal intent of its founding as an online encyclopedia. A dangerous font with a leftist bias disguised as a fact. If you want to see how extreme it is, take a look at the media company entry you’re currently reading.

Still, for almost every celebrity or company, DuckDuck like Google will take you to Wikipedia first. Microsofts Bing works like many other products.

But it’s about Google, the search engine lion that makes up more than 86% of the market. Some other search engines are actually disguised as Google and use their mother’s algorithm for basic choices, so if you think you’re using a different method, it’s actually I’m using Google.

In other words, it dominates and controls flow information to an almost unthinkable extent.

In other words, its famous quote from John Dalberg Acton, First Baron Acton (commonly known as Road Action), the power of the Internet tends to be corrupt, and the power of the absolute Internet is absolutely corrupt. Tend to be.

It’s obviously what I’m playing with in words, but the original is especially much more interesting overall:

Power tends to rot, and absolute power absolutely rots. Great men are, in most cases, bad men, even when they exercise influence rather than authority. And even more so when adding the tendency or certainty of authoritative corruption.

It’s tough, was it Sergei Bren and Larry Page, the two young Stanford University students who founded Google’s bad guys? Perhaps that wasn’t the case at the time, but they may have fallen because of the incredible amount of money they earned and the incredible influence they created. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is currently worth over $ 1 trillion.

Did they realize at the time that they would exert such influence on the opinions of the world? They were engineers, not philosophers.

Interestingly, Brin emigrated with his family from the Soviet Union at the age of six. His parents were intellectuals who also worked in science. He is clearly a very smart person working on a variety of technical projects, from self-driving cars to head-mounted display (HMD) eyeglasses.

But content derived from such innovations looks far away. Criticism of what happened in socialism and the Soviet Union, if any, is in the dark past.

Content decisions are left to low-level worker bees, who follow what their boss thinks they want and make decisions from a rigorous, awakened, progressive playbook. Downgrading something like Dr. Robert Malone in the favor of those at hand is virtually automatic.

Some sort of simple liberal / progressive politics should dominate the algorithm, and that political view is automatically true again as long as our society, in fact all human societies, goes. I have an assumption.

Therefore, mass-forming psychosis is created all over the country and around the world.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.

Roger L. Simon is an award-winning novelist, Oscar-nominated screenwriter, co-founder of PJ Media, and is now the editor of The Epoch Times. His latest book is GOAT (fiction) and I know best: if moral narcissism has already destroyed the republic (nonfiction). He can be found at GETTR and Parler @ rogerlsimon.

