Big Tech is ruining internet promises





With Google and Facebook dominating the online news and advertising markets, they were able to profit from journalism content without paying.

David Shaburn | Guest Columnist

The Internet is fully integrated into our daily lives, and its impact is amplified only as the world continues to tackle the pandemic. It is becoming the primary way to connect with our loved ones, buy what we need and get the news.

The Internet has succeeded in becoming a fundamental part of modern life, but it cannot shake the feeling that Silicon Valley’s promised highest aspirations were terribly lacking. In the early days of the Internet, its innovative possibilities seemed endless, and its open and democratic culture created the feeling that it would promote opportunities for everyone to benefit.

It’s obviously not the way things went well. Today, the Internet is being controlled by a small number of businesses that manage people’s lives at an unprecedented level. These companies were synonymous with innovation when they were in the early stages, like the Internet itself. But these tech giants are abusing market power to undermine fair competition and free market capitalism.

Those who sympathize with Big Tech will argue that restraining these companies will hurt consumers because of the low prices and wide range of services they offer.

Big Tech sympathizers are undermining the long-term welfare of consumers and small businesses. These companies are leveraging market power and low prices to intensify competition, further perpetuate monopolies and reduce incentives for innovation.

For example, some big tech companies are developing business practices that have steadily hollowed out SMEs across the country while describing themselves as benevolent members of the community. While Big Tech outperformed commerce, the number of small retailers declined by 65,000, and today three-quarters of independent retailers see Big Tech’s dominance as a major threat to their survival. increase.

Senator Charles Ernest Grassley of Iowa, a veteran in the fight against integration in the agricultural industry, sees the volatile debate by Big Tech champions and is a real solution to accountability for tech giants. I was able to propose a plan. Grasley introduced a bipartisan bill, American Innovation and Choice. This prohibits the dominant platform from abusing the power of gatekeepers by prioritizing their products and services over rivals, often SMEs and locals, and imposes serious penalties for violations. It is to be provided.

Senators understand that the laws that regulate Big Tech do not accuse Big Tech of success or deny good consumer products and services. This is a way to provide a common-sense promarket guardrail so that SMEs and locals can have a fair and equitable competition when doing business using these major platforms. I’m sorry.

I hope the Senator can further extend his leadership to support journalism competition and insistence, or other competitive and bipartisan laws such as JCPA. The four-year antitrust exemption allows large and small media outlets to work together to negotiate with Google and Facebook to ensure fair compensation for local journalism. Google and Facebook’s commitment to online news and advertising markets has allowed us to profit without paying for journalism content. In short, we were able to reduce the revenue we had to pay reporters, photographers and editors to cover the local news of the community.

Since 2004, more than 1,800 communities, including 52 in Iowa, have lost their local newspapers. As a result, more than half of Iowa people get news from Facebook today. Facebook is becoming the de facto local news source in the United States, increasingly filling the void of journalism with unreliable and false sources.

Details: Three Iowa newspapers disappear in a week. The pandemic threat is a reality for both the industry and Iowa.

Details: Opinion: The documentary “Storm Lake” is plagued by the festival circuit, and it explains the real threat.

The dynamism of the American economy was built on the foundation of open markets and fair competition. But Big Tech’s monopoly destabilizes our central system of prosperity, at the cost of American consumers, workers, businesses, and democracy.

The law is not a silver bullet for the widespread economic and social problems posed by Big Tech, but it brings us closer to the egalitarian ideals Silicon Valley promised us when the possibilities of the Internet were limited. Is an important way to help our imagination.

We encourage the rest of Congress to follow Grassley’s leadership and act to curb the unprecedented dominance that tech giants are increasingly claiming on the Internet and in our daily lives.

David Chavern is President and CEO of the News Media Alliance, a non-profit organization that represents over 2,000 US news organizations.

