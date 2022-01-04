Garmin’s latest smartwatch isn’t limited to fitness enthusiasts





When you think of Garmin wearables, you’re probably thinking of a running smartwatch that’s durable and a bit bulky, but with good GPS, detailed metrics, and long battery life. The company has made progress in recent years to expand beyond the fitness niche, but it seems that it’s finally made with the CES 2022 with the Venu 2 Plus and the entry-level Vivomove Sport.

Given that Venu 2 was just launched last April, it may seem a bit early for Venu 2 Plus. However, this device fixes one of the obvious omissions from Venu 2: voice function. Both speakers and microphones have been added to the Venu 2 Plus. This means that your smartwatch can now make and receive calls directly from your wrist, with added voice assistant support. The clock works with the assistant installed in the mobile phone. That is, it works via Bluetooth instead of being loaded directly into the clock. According to Phil McLendon, Garmins project leader for Venu 2 Plus, this was a conscious decision because the best assistants are already on mobile phones.

In terms of size, the watch case is 43mm, a compromise between the 45mm Venu 2 and the 40mm Venu 2S. It also has a slightly shorter battery life, estimated to be 9 days in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS + music mode (still very impressive for smartwatches). There is also a color touch screen and always-on options.

Venu 2 Plus adds voice features not found in Venu 2. Photo: Victoria Song / The Verge

The Vivomove Sport, on the other hand, is a new hybrid analog aimed at becoming an entry-level smartwatch for $ 179.99. The Garmins Vivomove line is always stylish, but it’s also very expensive. Luxe, for example, is a gorgeous smartwatch that costs a whopping $ 499.99. The style is $ 299.99, which is slightly cheaper. Sports has the same hidden touchscreen display, but only in the bottom half of the screen. Also, choose a silicone strap and tether GPS for your phone as it is for more casual users. Nonetheless, blood oxygen levels, sleep tracking, and clock-recorded exercise provide the same detailed indicators. It also supports the Garmins Body Battery feature, which assesses recovery levels, abnormal heart rate alerts, and tracking of a woman’s health. For your safety, you can also send a message stating your location to the designated emergency contact.

I had the opportunity to spend a few weeks on both the Venu2 Plus and the Vivomove Sport, and my first impression is that both are solid smartwatches. The Venu 2 Plus is a bit big on my wrist, but it’s easy on the eyes in terms of style and readability. Even with hours of GPS activity, it had a battery life of at least a week. The call sounded clear and the voice assistant was fully functional. Siri didn’t understand some commands, but it’s not a problem with Venu 2 Plus, it’s chalked out that Siri is Siri. Health features like Garmin Coach were also useful, albeit with a few bugs. However, because you are using the beta version of the software, you cannot make the final performance decision. Overall, this turns out to be a good choice for anyone who wants fitness to track the famous Garmin in detail without sacrificing smart features.

The Vivomove Sport has the same hidden smart display as other Garmins hybrid analogs.Photo by Victoria Song / Zavage

The Vivomove Sport is also impressive so far. It didn’t overwhelm my wrist, and I even got some compliments from a friend who hates self-proclaimed smartwatches. The color of mint green is cute, to say the least. Even after several runs and strength training training, it held up firmly. Navigating menus and reading notifications isn’t always easy, but it’s not unique to Vivomove Sport. The trade-off is found in all hybrid analog watches on the market. We also found that the battery life is short in that it lasts for about 4 days on a single charge. This is much longer than the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, but not as long as some Fitbits.

Both watches are now available on the Garmins website. The suggested retail price for Venu 2 Plus is $ 449.99, all in three versions: black, white, gold, gray and silver. The Vivomove Sport costs $ 179.99 and is available in black, white, brown and mint green.

