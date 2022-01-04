Google Acquires Cybersecurity Startup Siemplify for $ 500 Million





Exclusive

The Israeli company will form the basis of Google’s cyber operations in the country and become part of the cloud activity of the technology giant.

Meir Orbach 13: 29040.122

Calcalist has learned that Google has acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siepmplify. The acquisition is estimated at $ 500 million, making it the first time a tech giant has acquired an Israeli company operating in the cybersecurity sector. Siemplify employs 200 people in Israel, the United States and London and will join Google after the acquisition. Google will use Siemplify to lay the foundation for cybersecurity operations in Israel that will be part of the enterprise’s cloud activities. The co-founder of Siemplifys will continue to be in the company.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised US President Joe Biden in August 2021 to invest $ 10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years. Google’s plans include expanding the Zero Trust program, protecting the software supply chain, and enhancing open source security. The company has pledged to train 100,000 Americans in areas such as IT support and data analytics to learn high-demand skills such as data privacy and security. The pledge includes acquisitions and investments, and Siepmplify was Google’s first acquisition last year and has already invested $ 50 million in another Israeli cybersecurity company, Cybereason. Siemplify founders Alon Cohen (from left), Amos Stern, and Garry Fatakhov. Photo: Siemplify

Siemplify has raised $ 58 million in four rounds so far, with Israeli VC G20 Ventures being the company’s largest shareholder. Additional investors include 83North, Jump Capital and Georgian, who recently also invested in Israeli cybersecurity startup Noname Security.

Siemplify was founded in 2015 by Amos Stern (CEO), Alon Cohen (CTO), and Garry Fatakhov (COO). Stern previously belonged to the IDF Intelligence Corps, led a cyber unit, then worked for Elbit Systems and met with its co-founder.

The Siemplifys Security Operations Platform is designed to be the “operating system” of the SOC (Security Operations Center). Unlike other SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) platforms that focus primarily on playbook creation and automation, Siemplify is designed to manage the entire security operations function end-to-end. I am. The company’s platform will be integrated into Google’s cloud system.

Siemplifys a dynamic modeling approach to handling alerts not only significantly reduces the number of cases the SOC team needs to handle, but also adds important context that could otherwise be overlooked. Will be done. Analysts prioritize threats that may be overlooked so that alerts that may have been received from different security sensors but are part of the same threat can be investigated as one. ..

To date, Google’s largest acquisition in Israel was Waze’s $ 1.1 billion transaction in 2016. In 2019, Google Cloud acquired the Israeli company Elastifile for $ 200 million and Aluma for $ 100 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3926412,00.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos