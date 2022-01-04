As the pandemic intensifies, e-healthcare will be the focus





Rommel Tickoo is glued to his laptop or mobile and monitors the patient. Last year he received his PhD in virtual counseling. In April of this year, when the pandemic peaked, we had an average of 1000 virtual consultations. Sometimes I slept for only a couple of hours. It was exhausted and refreshing. Fatigue has frankly prevented me from attending some of my family, says Tiku, director of internal medicine at Max Hospital. Tickoos’ virtual consultations have a global reach, from the United States to the United Kingdom and other Asian countries. The pandemic has taught us the importance of being knitted together through a rugged technology-based platform.

Digital technology has become an integral part of sustainable healthcare systems. As the world prepares to face the new wave of pandemics, hospitals and healthcare systems across India are redesigning their architecture to be more technology-centric. The process of innovation in private hospitals, which kicked off two years ago, has become more intense and diminished traditional face-to-face consultations. Robotics, cloud computing, 5G telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital infrastructure are essential to address the challenges. Data analysis is widely used to identify hotspots and predict new risk areas.

India’s largest hospital chain relies heavily on eHealth services from the early stages of the pandemic to the present. Welcome to the world of remote consulting, remote radiology, remote pathology and remote prescription.

According to a Nature Medicine review, digital technology cannot operate independently and must be integrated into existing public health systems. For example, South Korea and Singapore have successfully introduced a contact tracing app that supports a large team of manual contact tracers as one of many measures, such as strict case isolation and quarantine.

Virtual liveliness

The emergence of the digital health market is expected to increase the potential for big data and analytics and transform the consumer healthcare market.

The e-Health market is booming due to the spread of the Internet and the rise of digital transformation. India has more than 133 funded e-health startups, and companies have witnessed a surge in demand during the blockade. According to India’s e-Health Market Opportunity Report 2021, the market is projected to reach $ 10.6 billion in revenue by 2025, from $ 2.5 billion in 2020. Telemedicine is the largest contributor to the e-health market, with a 25% share of the healthcare market across the 2025a country. India’s Telemedicine Guidelines were published in March 2020.

Electronic pharmacies are in the early stages, but are expected to reach $ 4.2 billion by 2025, according to the report. India’s larger healthcare technology market could reach $ 21.3 billion by 2025, winning 3.2% of the global healthcare technology market pie.

The pandemic has made a lot of changes to our hospital. At the operational level, the acceptance of digital routes is increasing. At the design level, we haven’t routed hospitals in the last 18 months, we recognize the importance of infrastructure flexibility, and at a more basic level, we need efficiency to minimize the impact of economic shocks. I emphasized sex. Jose, CEO of Manipal Hospital.

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO of Fortis Healthcare, argues that telemedicine and remote surveillance are the most important points from the pandemic.

It’s not just medical delivery. Covid-19 is also strengthening synergies between governments, healthcare providers and the industry. This is no longer a public-to-private story, but how India as a country can harness its capabilities through greater partnerships.

Recognizing the importance of having a vibrant digital architecture, Raghuvanshi recognizes that many Fortis hospitals function as full or hybrid Covid-19 facilities by expanding staff and modifying existing space. I was able to do. We also increased bed capacity and oxygen supply.

Remote reference

Experts claim that the pandemic has brought some benefits of remote counseling for patients. However, there are various opinions about its use.

Remote monitoring as the main option has its own limitations. Most people still prefer direct consultation. However, as the system matures, Jose feels that the enhancements of AI and analytics overlays can improve the efficiency of remote systems.

Ashutosh agrees. Remote monitoring has limitations. It is primarily to manage existing consultations or mild cases that do not require hospitalization. We have invested in robotic surgery and AI as robot assisted technology.

Ashok Patel, Founder and CEO of MaxVentilator, enumerates the macro-level changes that permeated healthcare services, stating: Don’t deny that digitization has its own problems Max Ventilator, founded in 1995 in Vadodara, Gujarat, is an indigenous people who has designed, manufactured and sold various ICUs, anesthesia and home ventilators. Ventilator technology company.

Patel emphasizes the greater role of remote services, saying that while new era technologies like robotics can help, it’s unclear if life-saving devices such as ventilators should be entirely in the hands of AI systems. increase.

Home hospital

Pandemics have revolutionized the construction of micro-hospitals at home.

According to a McKinsey report, technology-based home-based medications allow patients to move some injectable and injectable medications from the clinic to their homes. This change leverages remote monitoring to assist in patient management and symptom monitoring, provide self-service tools for patient education (eg, self-management training), and provide telemedicine monitoring for staff. May be caused by.

Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Health Director of Max Healthcare, claims that a broader strategy for human resources, processes, and infrastructure has been redesigned. The recommendations of the various states continued to change and we always had to keep up. Our first challenge was to turn the hospital into a full-fledged isolated ward. There were other early problems like the processing of the oxygen supply. I say at this stage, if that happens, we are definitely much better prepared for the third wave.

Budhiraja claims that IT has played a vital role in remote counseling. A type of micro-hospital is installed at home, where the device with the patient sends data for live monitoring. I strongly feel that remote counseling will continue to be a part of our lives even after the pandemic is over.

The technology he said improves clinical outcomes, improves patient service tracking, and improves business productivity from essentially three perspectives.

Vishal Lathwal, Head of Business at Max @Home, says the amount of home care business in his hospital has increased five to ten times since the pandemic began. Home care was like the twelfth man in cricket for medical delivery. The pandemic has brought the importance of this service to the fore. This Max @ Home was launched five years ago and has continued to add new products and services since the pandemic began, with a particular focus on remote patient management.

In addition to an extensive training program, Lathwal said he was actively managing the health of his staff to check for infections in the community.

Telemedicine transmission

India’s biggest challenge in adopting telemedicine services is its broken healthcare system and the technical illiteracy of rural people, said Vikram Thaploo, CEO of Apollo TeleHealth.

Another major concern is that video conferencing cannot detect some major issues. A new training program is needed to accurately assess patients.

Sugandh Ahluwalia, Chief Strategy Officer of the Indian Spinal Injuries Center, states that the Indian folk medicine industry has made a significant contribution, accounting for about 60% of inpatient care. After the pandemic, the demand for online consultation and telemedicine services has skyrocketed.

Acknowledging that even state-of-the-art healthcare systems have been tested by the pandemic, Aakash Healthcare’s managing director, Aashish Chaudhry, not only enhances remote monitoring, but also invests heavily in quarantine and treatment infrastructure. I did it. While using artificial intelligence and robotics for total knee arthroplasty, we plan to expand these for additional surgery next year. “

