Verdict is at Elizabeth Holmes





Four accusations of fraud

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood test startup Theranos, was convicted of fraud yesterday in a notable case that has become a symbol of Silicon Valley’s hype and the danger of arrogance. rice field.

The case did not open or close. The jury returned a mixed verdict after a 15-week trial, and Holmes was found guilty of four of the 11 indictments. All counts she was convicted of are related to investor fraud. She turned out to be innocent of the four counts of fraudulent patients, and the jury was unable to agree on the three counts associated with financial fraud.

Holmes is likely to spend time in jail, and each count is sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and can be sentenced at the same time. The judgment date will be set next week at a hearing on three indictments. Holmes can appeal a conviction, her judgment, or both.

She is currently on probation and has left the courtroom in San Jose, California through a side door. She is unlikely to get the biggest sentence because she has no criminal record, but she has long faced behind the bar as the amount raised by the Theranos investment of about $ 945 million was eventually wiped out. There is likely to be.

American courts are notorious for being generous with white-collar criminals, and such cases are rare in Silicon Valley. The tech news site, The Information, argued that it doesn’t make sense to imprison Holmes because investors will never support Holmes again and the United States has already imprisoned so many people. Light text, on the other hand, contrasts with the rigors faced by many less privileged defendants, while harsh text is a deterrent to others to eliminate fraud that may be a by-product of Silicon Valley. May function as. Make it a philosophy.

And the fact that Holmes was found guilty of deceiving investors rather than clients may send a message about the state of financial regulation and enforcement, which has been criticized as being too generous since the financial crisis.

Verdict details:

This marks the end of the era of the technology industry, writes David Stritefeld of the Times. In Silicon Valley, where the line between story and achievement is often vague, there is a limit to forging it at last.

The world of technology is inevitable to have a relationship with Holmes, adds Erin Griffith of the Times. Theranos and its leaders were Silicon Valley products.

Svengali defense did not work, reporter John Carreiro tweeted. He found that the Wall Street Journal’s Theranos investigation led to the downfall of Holmes.

Guilty. good. Veteran venture capitalist John Lyly tweeted.

What’s happening here

Evergrande stocks will resume higher. A confused Chinese real estate developer today said contract sales fell by nearly 39% last year after trading was suspended yesterday. What was missing was the latest information on the company’s financial restructuring efforts.

OPEC and its allies are ready to increase oil production. Cartels of oil-producing countries and partners like Russia will today announce a modest increase in production of about 400,000 barrels per day. This is because the group sees less global oil surplus than expected.

Apple reaches $ 3 trillion. The iPhone maker became the first public company to reach a stratospheric rating after reaching $ 2 trillion just 16 months ago. The company’s high-demand products and clever use of cash (some of which were repurchases of its own stock) led to a rise in stock prices.

Tesla has opened a showroom in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China. This move took place despite many Western nations moving away from the region after Beijing accused Beijing of oppressing Islamic minorities. However, Tesla relies heavily on China for sales growth.

Moderate performance dims the appeal of hedge funds. The industry reported an average increase of 8.7% most of last year, well below the S & P 500 (some companies such as DE Shaw and Bill Ackmans Pershing Square reported much stronger results). It makes it difficult for funds to attract new capital.

Delay 5G takeoff

The country’s largest radio company said yesterday that it would reverse their position and delay the planned expansion of 5G technology. Verizon and AT & T said the service would provide ultra-fast connections to more customers, but airline officials said 5G jeopardized safety and exacerbated a series of canceled and delayed flights. Warned that it could cause. The Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration last week asked companies to postpone the release, but Verizon and AT & T initially refused.

Has been updated

January 4, 2022, 9:15 am ET

What’s wrong? 5G uses the frequency adjacent to the altimeter. This is a device that shows how far the takeoff and landing pilots are from the ground. The concern is that wireless 5G traffic will hit the signal sent by the altimeter, giving the pilot an inaccurate altitude measurement or not at all. To prevent that, authorities warned that the plane could be forced to divert the plane from an airport that could face interference.

According to experts, airlines are likely to exaggerate risk. Pilots rely on the altimeter only in dense fog and other weather conditions that reduce visibility, rather than most landings. And modern jet airliners have altimeters that are not disturbed by adjacent frequencies. Therefore, the most affected are airlines that fly smaller or older planes. Radio spectrum expert and industry consultant Tim Farrer told DealBook.

A compromise may be in the works. Transportation agencies have hinted that new planes are likely to be exempt from 5G-related restrictions, and the wireless industry may be willing to help pay for old planes to become 5G compliant. Farrar estimates that this will cost hundreds of millions of dollars. This isn’t that important given that wireless providers have paid nearly $ 100 billion to get the 5G spectrum.

More spectrum battles are underway. While the Federal Communications Commission is providing radio frequencies, industry regulators like the FAA have much opinion on how those frequencies are used. In the event of a conflict, regulators do not have to come up with a joint solution. John Peha, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University and a former FCC employee, has never had a dozen spectrum battles. Continue until the underlying broken process is fixed.

This is a combined effect of Covid’s confusion and stimulus package. The company was always greedy.

Thomas Phillipon, an economist at New York University who studies corporate concentration, says he believes that the unique economic conditions resulting from the pandemic have led to high inflation. The White House, in addition to a chorus of criticism from the Democratic Party, blamed the lack of integration and competition in the meat industry over rising food prices.

Bridgewater nominates new chief

Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, has nominated two new CEOs yesterday after current chief David McCormick said he would resign to consider running for the US Senate.

Meet Nir Bar Dea and Mark Bertolini. 40-year-old BarDea is the Deputy CEO of Bridgewaters and a former Israeli Major in charge of the company’s pandemic program. Bertolini, 65, is a former chief of insurance company Etna and a board member of Bridgewater. Their unconventional background to hedge fund leaders reflects the company’s unusual culture, including its commitment to fundamental transparency. Ray Dalio, the candid founder of Bridgewaters, remains Co-Chief Investment Officer.

They will replace McKinsey, a former US Army captain, McKinsey consultant, and George W. Bush administration official. He joined Bridgewater in 2009. Dario told employees yesterday that he had a 50% chance of working out at first and eventually jumped to the top of the company. Dave took Bridgewater from one place to the present, Dario said. It wasn’t an easy task.

McCormick’s new challenges may be more difficult. Conservative Republicans enter the crowded territory of the Pennsylvania Senate, including reality show star Dr. Mehmet Oz. His advisers are reported to include former Trump administration officials such as Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller.

Test time

The tools presented to combat the coronavirus crisis have often caused political conflicts and exacerbated existing divisions. First the mask, then the vaccine, and now the test. Coronavirus testing will play an increasingly important role as the Biden administration helps keep the US economy open despite the surge in incidents. For businesses, this presents a new set of challenges.

Accuracy: CDC officials suggest that rapid testing is not very effective in diagnosing infectious diseases. However, these tests may not always identify early infections, but can flag people who have a high viral load and are most likely to be infected with the virus.

Supply: The Biden administration has promised another 500 million tests, which can take some time to achieve. This may not be a problem for large companies doing stockpiling tests, but it may be a problem for small businesses trying to get workers back to the office.

Logistics: Does the company monitor employees taking the test or adopt an ethical code? How do you record and track your results? Who will pay for this?

Politics: In the midst of a lack of testing in Florida, the state surgeon general said he wanted to unleash the psychology of testing. The Declaration has been criticized by medical professionals, but foresees more political conflicts on how to manage the virus, especially given the large number of mild or asymptomatic cases produced by Omicron variants. ..

Other Pandemic News:

Speed ​​reading

Deals

Fanatics, a sports e-commerce company, has agreed to acquire Topps’ trading card business for about $ 500 million. (CNBC)

David Bowie Estate has agreed to sell Rockstar’s songwriting catalog to Warner Music for $ 250 million. (NYT)

White shoes law firm Sullivan and Cromwell has appointed Robert Jufra and Scott Miller as new co-chairs to replace Joseph Schenker. (WSJ)

policy

Facebook deleted a post by Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene the day after Twitter permanently suspended a Georgia Republican personal account for disseminating false information. (WSJ)

The Attorney General of New York has summoned Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump as part of an investigation into the Trump family’s business practices. (NYT)

The EU is considering fines to Hungary for the illegal policies of Viktor Orban, the prime minister of each country. (NYT)

Best of the rest

A new document reveals that a woman, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most vocal accusators, settled a proceeding against a financial company for $ 500,000 in 2009. (NYT)

The Mercedes prototype electric vehicle is reported to be able to travel 621 miles on a single charge. (FT)

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has quietly become a major residential landowner. (WSJ)

Sorry, old-fashioned BlackBerry fans: your phone isn’t working properly today. (NYT)

