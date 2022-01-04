Garmin Venu 2 Plus Hands-on: So far, the ultimate fitness smartwatch on the CES2022





Lexy Savvides / CNET This story is part of CES, where CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

Garmin has always made great fitness-focused watches, but now it’s enhancing its smartwatch games with the CES 2022 Venu2 Plus and Vivomove Sport. Venu2Plus has a built-in speaker and microphone so you can answer the phone or use the voice assistant on the phone. Vivomove Sport blends smartwatches and traditional watches with real ticking hands on the touch screen. I’ve been testing the new Venu 2 Plus for about a week using pre-release software. So far, I’ve been impressed with how much the experience can be improved by using speakers and microphones.

Previously, Venu2 was an excellent wearable with comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities and was awarded the CNET Editors’ Choice Award in 2021. However, the main drawback is that it prevents you from directly confronting other wearables such as the Apple Watch Series 7 and Galaxy Watch. 4 and Fitbit Sense are the lack of speakers and microphones. Venu 2 Plus is similar to Venu 2 and comes with a bright circular AMOLED display that is easy to see even in the daytime. However, an additional button has been added that allows you to operate the voice assistant with a long press. You can also assign shortcuts and favorites to a single press.

Another external difference between last year’s Venu2 series and Venu2 Plus is that the new watch size was 43mm, while the Venu2 and 2S were 45mm and 40mm, respectively. Like the Fitbit watch, the Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport are compatible with both iOS and Android, unlike the iPhone-only Apple Watch and the Android-only Galaxy Watch 4.

Venu 2 Plus speakers and microphones are more useful than you might think

You can quickly call Siri for iOS or Google Assistant or Bixby for Android to send a simple text message with the push of a button. I really don’t like unplugging my phone while training outdoors, so it’s very helpful to be able to reliably send text messages and make quick calls to my watch. The quality of the speakers is clear and so far we have found that the caller’s voice is easy to hear when outside. I also like the cues I hear every time I stop and start a workout or reach a goal such as steps or altitude for the day.

Venu 2 Plus (center) has one add button that allows you to call a voice assistant or a shortcut of your choice.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

Unlike some wearables like the Apple Watch, Venu 2 Plus doesn’t allow you to start your workout on your own. It actually acts as an intermediary for accessing the voice assistant and listening to the response on the wrist. However, Garmin’s navigation system is easy to learn, and you just have to press it twice to start a workout, so I don’t care at all.

Battery life is up to 9 days, much longer than the Apple Watch Series 7 and Galaxy Watch 4. In my previous tests with pre-release software, the watch lasted a full eight days before it needed to be recharged. Most other features are the same as Venu2 and 2S. That means built-in GPS, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and a wide range of fitness and training tracking modes.

Garmin Vivomove Sport

Lexy Savvides / CNET

Many of these health and fitness features are shared with Vivomove Sport, except that the watch uses a connected GPS, so you can track your distance and pace while training outdoors with your smartphone. You need to carry it with you. Really, the biggest attraction of the Vivomove Sport is the cool integration of the hands of the watch. In most cases, this looks like a regular wristwatch, but if you need to operate it, you can move your hand to see the touch screen.

Stay tuned for a complete review of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport. Both watches are available for $ 450 on the Venu 2 Plus and $ 180 on the Vivomove Sport. If you don’t need a speaker and microphone on your wrist, the Venu 2 and 2S remain in the Garmin lineup, both of which have recently been reduced to $ 350.

