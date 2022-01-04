The partnership will deploy 90-minute PCR tests in over 100 clinics





Consumer genetic testing company Dna Nudgehas has announced a partnership with DAM Health. This will deploy DnaNudges’ 90-minute PCR COVID-19 test to more than 100 clinics in the UK and internationally in the New Year.

CovidNudge is an RT-PCR point of care testing platform that delivers results in less than 90 minutes without the need for labs or manual sample pretreatment. The test will initially be available at clinics in Liverpool, Manchester and Wirral, and will be available throughout the DAM Health Estate in early 2022, making it reliable and reliable for DAM Health trained healthcare professionals. We provide testing to all retail and enterprise customers where cost-effective and accessible services are essential.

Dna Nudge, a UK company at Imperial College, headquartered in London, recently obtained CE-IVD for multiple respiratory panels to detect influenza A, influenza B, RSV, and COVID-19.

Platform technology consists of DnaCartridge and NudgeBox. DnaCartridge is a disposable, sealed lab-on-a-chip device that enables sample-to-result PCR without the need for transport media or pipetting. You can multiplex up to 72 assays to detect all published COVID-19 genes and all known variants, including Omicron. The NudgeBox is a stand-alone device that drives DnaCartridge and provides a mechanism for performing RT-PCR tests. Connected to the DnaNudge Cloud to process test results that are simultaneously available in hospital, clinic, or health authority testing information management systems. DnaNudge was recently recognized for its DnaNudges test platform and was named the winner of the Royal Academy of Engineerings MacRobert Award, the UK’s longest-running and most prestigious national award for engineering innovation.

Professor Chris Toumazou FRS, FREng and FMedSci, CEO and co-founder of DnaNudge, said: DnaNudge Gold Standard PCR Technology is easy to use and does not require lab or lab expertise. Customers are increasingly seeking decentralized preventive and personalized care due to their pandemic experience, which emphasizes that infectious diseases are a global problem for consumers. There is a great synergistic effect. Between the two companies in this regard. As the fight against the coronavirus epidemic continues, time and accessibility are important and we look forward to working together to make this possible in the UK and around the world.

Professor Frank Joseph, Medical Director of DAM Healths, said: Today, the effect continues across our country, and global innovators like DnaNudge have our own continued ambition and determination to lead the fight against COVID-19 in the coming months. Is consistent with.

DAM Health is a government-approved provider of in-clinic COVID-19 testing in the UK and employs more than 1,000 employees in more than 100 clinics in the UK and internationally. The medical diagnostics company is the only COVID-19 test provider in the UK affiliated with Health Passport Worldwide, expanding its operations in Mexico and Spain, with plans for further global expansion in 2022. Created the world’s first virtual reality COVID-19 labtraining syllabus.

