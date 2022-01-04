Google’s latest Nest Hub display is almost half off





If you secretly wanted a smart home display for Christmas but didn’t receive it, you can get one of the best displays today for nearly half the normal price. Today, at B & H Photo, Best Buy and Advertiserama, you can choose Google’s 2nd Generation Nest Hub as one of the best smart displays at the second cheapest price ever. It usually costs $ 99.99 and is currently priced at $ 59.99. That’s just the lowest $ 10 in Black Friday history. As mentioned in our review, Google’s small 2nd generation smart display is a great digital photo frame for displaying images from Google Photos, providing automatic and reliable sleep tracking capabilities. To do. It’s also a better speaker than its predecessor, giving you access to all the features of the Google Assistant. Read our review.

Google Nest Hub (2021 2nd generation)

The second-generation Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display with a 7-inch touch screen that automatically adjusts to room lighting. What’s new in the latest version is the ability to automatically track sleep patterns using the Soli radar chip.

If you start struggling with New Year’s fitness resolutions in the four days of 2022, 1) Welcome to the club. 2) Today’s Apple Watch Series 7 deal may be exactly what you were looking for. For those who are determined to improve their health this year as well, there’s another chance to get Apples’ latest smartwatch at the cheapest price ever. After temporarily offering the same discount two weeks ago, Amazon is re-selling the 41mm GPS-powered Apple Watch Series 7 and its corresponding sports band for $ 339 instead of $ 399. In addition to the dust resistance of IP6X, Apple Watch Series 7 offers a larger, end-to-end display than its predecessor. Read our review.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS)

The smaller 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is available in a variety of colors, either GPS or GPS and LTE. However, the current Amazon and Best Buy discounts apply only to all-green configurations.

On the other hand, if you’re the type of person who likes to run around leisurely while watching TV, 1) Welcome back to the club. 2) I got a relatively cheap OLED firmly. The LGs A1 OLED supports both Alexa and the Google Assistant, while providing deep black levels, excellent color accuracy, and a wide viewing angle. It doesn’t offer the advanced gaming features found in the more expensive LG C1, such as variable refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 ports, but if features aren’t important, it might be worth checking out this more budget-friendly OLED. Maybe. You can now buy the 48-inch A1 on eBay and Amazon for $ 846.99, or $ 849.99 for Best Buy, instead of paying the original $ 1,199.99 price.

LG A1 OLED TV (48 inches)

LG’s entry-level OLED TV, the A1, features an automatic low latency mode and supports both Alexa and the Google Assistant. However, unlike the more expensive OLEDs, it does not have a fast refresh rate.

Looking for a way to express your creativity at a discounted price? Wacom’s most affordable drawing tablet is now available at the best price ever. For entry-level artists and social media content creators, the Wacoms One Drawing Tablet is $ 299.95 on Amazon, $ 100 off the regular list price. Our actual impression was impressed with this tablet, the matte display. The 13-inch, 1920 x 1080 HD slate is compatible with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and some Android tablets and smartphones.

In addition, Wacom One comes with a pressure-sensitive stylus and limited-time access to a variety of creative software services, including a two-month subscription to Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, and a six-month access to Adobe Fresco. increase. However, drawing tablets don’t support USB-C, so you’ll need a dongle to connect to new MacBook models and Android devices.

Wacom Wandrowing Tablet

Wacoms’ most affordable tablet, the Wacom One, has a 1920 x 1080 HD display and is about the same size as an iPad.

Nintendo Switch owners can get a free 128GB SanDisk microSD card from Best Buy by purchasing an annual family membership for Nintendo Switch Online for $ 34.99. Membership gives up to 8 local switch users access to over 70 SNES and NES games, as well as online multiplayer, exclusive offers (such as access to buy one of the hard-to-find wireless Nintendo 64 controllers), and more. Benefits such as cloud storage will be provided. For saving games. On the other hand, the microSD card bundled with SanDisks provides 128 GB of additional storage for the switch, allowing you to store more games.

Check out these other deals that are happening today. Amazon sells the Wyze Cam V3 spotlight for $ 41.93 instead of $ 52.96. This is the highest price ever. The Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight is Wyzes' latest home security camera, but with the addition of a spotlight module, it can be turned off in the app or automated to react to movement. The standard version of Assassins Creed Valhalla for Xbox One, which can be upgraded to the Xbox Series X / S version for free, is available on Amazon for $ 17.99 ($ ​​42 off). This is the cheapest price ever. Read our coverage. With Arlo Audio Doorbell, you can participate in two-way conversations with visitors from inside the house and outside the door, or have guests leave voice messages. It usually sells for $ 79.99, but Amazon currently sells for $ 25.67. Logitechs' split Ergo K860 keyboard is designed to reduce the strain on your wrist and forearm muscles while typing and is compatible with macOS and Windows. It usually sells for $ 129.99, but now it's on Amazon for $ 109.99, which is the cheapest price ever.

