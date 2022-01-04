Perfect Corp.Will announce the CES2022 Metaverse booth experience and showcase the latest beauty and fashion Metaverse-enabled technology solutions





New York-(BUSINESSWIRE)-In response to growing concerns about COVID-19, Perfect Corporation has reduced its presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas today to Perfect Corp. The most innovative technology that enhances the latest AI and AR-powered solutions through the Metaverse virtual experience on our website. Through this 3D virtual booth, Perfect Corp. will showcase the latest AR Metaverse, NFT, beauty and fashion innovations to bring the latest technology to an interactive and engaging virtual space.

The biggest AI and AR metaverse trends since 2022

Perfect Corp.’s virtual booth experience uses beauty-related NFTs and other virtual assets to enhance the customer experience and prepare the brand for the next metaverse of AI & AR beauty and fashion technologies. See innovation first. At the 3D booth, visitors schedule virtual guided tours with brand success experts, view demos, and PerfectCorp. You have the opportunity to learn about the latest technology in. Perfect Corp. invites booth visitors to schedule virtual guided tours with the team, ask questions, and learn about the technologies and solutions of interest. Booth attendees will have the opportunity to explore Perfect Corp.s.

AR Metaverse and Beauty & Fashion NFT-Democratize access to beauty and fashion virtual assets by introducing digital products to all camera-enabled devices from the world of Metaverse, create beauty and fashion NFTs, and be completely immersive. Enables an e-commerce virtual fitting experience. Metaverse. Beauty Tech Solutions-Provides world-leading virtual try-on solutions such as make-up, hair coloring and manicure, as well as advanced AI skin analysis tools and pioneering AR make-up application guide technology YouCam tutorials. Fashion and Accessories Tech Solutions-Provides an award-winning virtual fitting experience for eyewear, earrings, accessories, watches, bracelets and rings for an immersive shopping experience.

Alice Chan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Corporation, looks forward to connecting with brands and tech enthusiasts through this year’s redesigned CES virtual booth. We are pleased to share the latest advances in AI and AR with the technology and retail industries. As Metaverse offers new opportunities to rethink the future of consumer engagement, award-winning solutions will help beauty and fashion companies of all sizes drive personalization and revolutionize the omnichannel shopping experience in 2022. I know it will help.

Perfect Corp in a face-to-face panel session on CES2022.Find out more about AI and AR solutions

In addition to the virtual booth experience on the Perfect Corp. website, the direct attendees of CES 2022 in Las Vegas are Perfect Corp. Perfect Corp in two panel sessions with General Manager and SVP. Learn about AI and AR innovations. , Wayne Riu,

AI, Image Recognition, Computer Imaging: Retail Savior: Thursday, January 6th 10: 00-10: 40 AM PT, LVCC North N258. This session details the latest AI and AR innovations that reshape the retail experience. Meeting of Personal Health and Personal Wellness: Thursday, January 6th, 11: 00-11: 40 AM PT, Room 4404 of Venetian Marcello. Participants in the session will learn more about the evolution of cosmetology and the new technologies that are building new markets for cosmetology shoppers.

To access Perfect Corp.’s virtual booth experience, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/CES2022.

To schedule a virtual guided tour of Perfect Corp.’s virtual booth, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/CES2022.

For more information on Perfect Corp.’s latest innovations, please visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog/commerce/discover-sustainability-focused-ai-and-ar-powered-solutions-at-ces. .. -2022

About Perfect Corporation

Perfect Corp. is a leading provider of SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solutions to transform the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. I am devoted to. Recognized as the driving force behind AI and AR, a team of experienced engineers and beauty enthusiasts drive the technology frontier and bring results-oriented, interactive and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion technology to brands and retailers. We provide business solutions. With over 950 million downloads worldwide on the consumer side, the collection of immersive YouCam apps such as YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect allows individuals to virtually try on products, looks and styles from their smart devices. Provides a platform for. Read our complete guide to cosmetology to discover expert cosmetology insights and uncover the secrets of a powerful ROI.

