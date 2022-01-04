Cync launches new smart light bulbs, smart thermostats and outdoor cameras at CES 2022





Cync, a brand born of C by GE, unveiled a significant expansion of its smart lighting line at CES 2022 (yes, directly). Eleven new smart bulbs have already been added to the comprehensive product. In addition, the company is expanding into smart homes with the release of the first smart thermostat with a new outdoor camera and room sensor.

Cync also shared its commitment to the new Matter smart home standard, stating that its color A19 bulbs and light strips will be compatible with Matter through firmware updates when the standard goes on sale in mid-2022. I did.

Cyncs products such as light switches, indoor and outdoor light bulbs, smart plugs, indoor cameras, motion sensors, etc. use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth mesh for connection. It does not require a hub and is compatible with Google and Alexa smart home platforms.

Since its acquisition by Savant Systems in May 2020, Cync has become a complete smart home solution, aiming to provide one app for users to control their smart home. Therefore, there are more security cameras (finally released indoor cameras at CES, there are two outdoor versions this year) and smart thermostats.

Paul Williams, GE Lighting’s vice president of experience, told The Verge that the Cync app wants to be a bigger part of smart homes and a single place for consumers to interact with their homes. ..

The Cync app has some innovative features such as True Image that shows what your house will look like when you adjust the lighting.Image: GE Lighting

It’s not a perfect smart home at the moment, but if Matter allows third parties to be introduced into the app, those desires will be more feasible. For us, Matter is an easier way to get other products into the ecosystem, and it really works in the Cync app, Williams says. Not everyone is free. However, Cync curates the devices that work with your app to provide consumers with a high-quality experience.

Cync is in the midrange of smart homes in terms of pricing and is often cheaper than Hue, Eve, and Google Nest, but more expensive than some budget options. Assistance by Savant, a high-end, professionally installed smart home system, has given some impressive qualifications. But so far, according to Williams, there will be available integrations between products coming soon, but we still don’t know that they will actually appear in integrations between products.

Below are the product specifications, prices, and release dates announced by Cync this week.

Decorative light bulbs such as sconces and globes have become part of the GE Lighting Cync line.Image: GE LightingCync Smart Light Bulb

Cync has added six decorative smart bulbs to suit fixtures such as chandeliers and vanity lighting. The line starts at $ 11.99 and includes a soft white sconces and soft white and colored ST19 bulbs, as well as soft white and colored gloves (G25). The new Cync smart bulbs will be available for order from Lowes, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon in March.

New embedded smart lighting, featuring 4-inch and 6-inch color LED downlights, starts at $ 35 and offers 760 lumens at 2700 Kelvin. In addition, there are three new general-purpose valve parts in a new line called Reveal, which provide greater clarity and contrast.

The Cync Outdoor Camera is battery-powered or hard-wired and provides local storage.Image: GE LightingCync outdoor camera

As a follow-up to indoor cameras, Cyncs’ new outdoor cameras have both wired and battery / solar options. It features 2K / 1280P HD video, night vision equipment, and a rotating head to manually angle the camera to cover the optimum area.

Videos can be stored locally on an SD card or Cync cloud using CamSync ($ 3 per camera per month). The camera will be available in Loews, Best Buy and Amazon in February. The wired version is $ 100, the battery option is $ 130, and the solar panel add-on accessory is $ 45. There is also a spare battery available for $ 30.

Cyncs’ new smart thermostat works with a remote room sensor.Image: GE Lighting Cync Smart Thermostat

The Cync smart thermostat is a Wi-Fi controlled thermostat with a large touch screen display for control on the device and options to program and control from the Cync app.

If the user does not have C-Wire installed, the included power extension kit can be used. The thermostat can be used alone or with the new Cync room temperature sensor. Sensors can monitor individual rooms and average the temperature of the entire house. The thermostat itself has a humidity sensor, but these are temperature only, no motion sensor or humidity sensor.

The thermostat costs $ 120 and the sensor costs $ 30 each. From January, it will be available from Lowes, Best Buy and Amazon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/4/22860472/cync-gelighting-smart-bulbs-thermostat-camera-ces2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos